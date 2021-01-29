Spain vaccinated 0.3 percent of its people in the first month of the campaign to achieve immunity against Covid-19. And although the lack of doses, which the laboratories are sparing the European Union, shakes the promise of the Pedro Sánchez government to reach the summer with 70 percent of Spaniards already vaccinated, one of the doubts that most worries is even where the voluntary decision to get vaccinated or not it can affect the job market.

If we take into account that the coronavirus vaccine is not mandatory but voluntary: those who do not get vaccinated, can they lose their job?

The pandemic, by itself, has already caused its own destruction in this area: according to the Active Population Survey (EPA) that the Spanish National Institute of Statistics (INE) released this Thursday, in the last three months of 2020 they were annihilated 622,600 jobs and 527,900 people became unemployed.

Last year it closed with an unemployment rate of 16.13 percent, a figure that adds anxiety to the one that they want to keep their job and they are still not very clear if they would be willing to get vaccinated or not.

“In Spain the debate is open. With regard to the world of work, I think that with the regulations that we have right now, a company could oblige its workers to be vaccinated only if they work with vulnerable people, if they could be required from the point of view of safety, of risk prevention ”, he tells Clarion María José López Álvarez, professor of Labor Law and Social Security at the Universidad Comillas ICADE.

-Could the voluntary decision not to be vaccinated become a reason for dismissal?

-It would be debatable and I don’t think it will prosper to this day. There should be a new rule, a regulation that begins to require the vaccine, but I see it complicated.

-Because, until now, to get a job, companies do not ask to present the vaccination schedule, mandatory or not …

-Obviously. It is not a requirement at all. Although it is not exactly the same. Now it is assumed that people comply with the vaccination schedule and the incidence of those diseases that appear on the schedule is not the same as that of the covid.

“Until now it is illegal (to ask) as is any other question that affects privacy. To date, there is no sentence or jurisprudence. It is a new topic. “ Maria Jose Lopez Alvarez Professor of Labor Law and Social Security

-During a job interview, can the candidate be asked whether or not he was vaccinated against the coronavirus? Or is it an aspect that should remain in the privacy of the interviewee?

-It is part of intimacy. It could be debatable. In Spain, there is a lot of protection regarding medical examinations, which in the workplace are voluntary and require the consent of the worker, unless they are linked to the characteristics of the job. In the selection processes, the issue is more complicated because the candidate may refuse to answer. What he could not is lie. But refusing to answer a question is somehow being conditioned that the company might not select you. It can be challenged, it can be compensated if it has suffered some type of discrimination but, for practical purposes, the candidate is much more vulnerable and, although it is not legal, it is not ruled out that companies ask it.

-Is it illegal to ask?

-Until now it is illegal as is any other question that affects privacy. To date, there is no sentence or jurisprudence. It is a new topic.

-Is it also illegal to ask if the candidate had covid or not?

-It would be the same situation.

-However, in the middle of the first wave of the pandemic, in Spain there were people who volunteered to take care of the elderly or to do housework, attaching the medical certificate that testified that they had experienced the disease. Is having covid today a plus in the job market?

-In Madrid it was considered at some point to implement a covid card where it was registered that that person had antibodies. But it has not gone ahead. It is an intrusion into privacy and a violation of data protection legislation because it is sensitive information. What is done is to apply the rules of a common disease that involves sick leave. In Spain, the occupational medical report that the worker carries does not include the cause of the leave. The company does not have to know that it is due to covid.

– Is work being done to legislate on these aspects from the pandemic?

– Until now there is, at the moment, no new rule.

Madrid. Correspondent