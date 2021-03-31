Vaccines Corona vaccinations for Helsinki’s 65-69-year-olds begin, and an appointment opens today

Vaccinations are given at Jätkäsaari, Messukeskus, Malmi and Myllypuro vaccination points.

Helsinki residents Coronavirus vaccinations for those born between 1952 and 1956, ie 65-69 years old this year, will start today, Wednesday, the City of Helsinki says in its bulletin.

The vaccination appointment can be opened for Helsinki residents at 2 pm. The vaccination appointment can be booked online at koronarokotusaika.fi or by calling 09 310 46300.

According to the city, making an appointment is the fastest online. The phone appointment is open on weekdays from 8 am to 6 pm.

Director of Health and Substance Abuse Services Leena Turpeinen says vaccinations for people aged 65-69 have started because a vaccine suitable for this group is now available.

“Hopefully everyone currently on the vaccination shift is actively applying for vaccinations. We will not get rid of the epidemic until the majority of the population has been vaccinated, ”Turpeinen says in a press release.

“New research also shows that the Astra Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines in use in Helsinki are equally effective against severe coronavirus disease. The effectiveness against a serious disease is almost 100 percent. ”

Bridge There are currently two different vaccines in use in Helsinki. Astra Zeneca will be given to people aged 65 to 69 years. Pfizer can be used to vaccinate people aged 16 years and older.

Vaccinations are given twice. Vaccinations are given every 12 weeks as recommended by the National Institute for Health and Welfare. A second time for vaccination is given at the time of the first vaccination. The available vaccine cannot be selected.