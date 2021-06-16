Vaccines, cerebral thrombosis after J&J. A 54-year-old from Bari dies

The Coronavirus emergency in Italy continues despite all the indicators are decreasing. The apprehension now turns to two factors, on the one hand the danger of the delta variant now widespread in Great Britain and on the other the uncertainty about vaccines, after the many contradictory decisions taken by government and health authorities. in the meantime there is a new death due to a cerebral thrombosis, a 54-year-old from the province of Bari died, he received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose on May 26. For days – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – the doctors of the Reanimation Department tried to save him, but his condition had appeared critical from the moment he was hospitalized. It all started on 10 June, 11 days after the inoculation of the viral vector vaccine, the man had received his single-dose in a hub in Alberobello, the capital of the trulli.

Last Thursday – the Fact continues – he had suffered the first illnesses and had gone to the “Miulli” hospital in Acquaviva: the tests had shown a peripheral venous thrombosis and some altered values ​​of blood platelets. The next day, his condition worsened and so he went to the Policlinico di Bari, where the health personnel immediately became aware of the seriousness of the situation. The man’s conditions, in fact, immediately appeared particularly serious due to a cerebral thrombosis. The clinical picture with the passing of the hours then precipitated, until death.