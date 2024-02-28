Orient citizens in the babel of information and procedures and national and local laws, and help them identify the vaccination points closest to their place of residence. But also provide answers to false beliefs and frequently asked questions. This is the objective of 'TuttoVaccini', presented today in Rome by Cittadinanzattiva, which uses two main tools: an interactive portal and a handbook downloadable online. The project, in particular, pays attention to the health needs of fragile populations, offers clarifications on the national legislation in force, explains the regional organizational models and indicates the vaccination centers present in each region (addresses, contact details, access methods, etc.), as well as offering in-depth materials, with a glossary of over 230 terms and a series of links to institutional sites.

The TuttoVaccini platform also provides a virtual assistant for the most frequently asked questions and for searching for information; ad hoc cards for each region; the geolocalized mapping of over 1,800 public vaccination centers and specific information in this regard. Furthermore, thanks to the collaboration with Federfarma, to date over 5,400 pharmacies in the area where it is possible to get vaccinated have also been mapped.

It is “a tool – explains Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva – that we make available to everyone with a view to shared responsibility on a fundamental challenge, which is that of prevention, for collective health and for the sustainability of the our National Health Service”. Mandorino continues: “We ask all interested parties to contribute to the updating and enrichment of the platform, which can orient people and encourage full and conscious adherence to vaccinations, one of the most important prevention tools we have”.

Valeria Fava, health policy coordinator of Cittadinanzattiva, hopes “that this initiative of ours can contribute to overcoming some critical issues in the system that we have been highlighting for years and which the new national vaccination prevention plan 2023-25 ​​also highlights, namely: a strong lack of homogeneity in regional organizational models, vaccination routes and offers; a failure to achieve the expected vaccination coverage, especially in some territories; and for some vaccinations in particular, a general lack of information. Our objectives are to make vaccinations more easily accessible, continue to raise awareness and provide correct information, monitor the implementation and future updating of the new Pnpv in the Regions”.

This initiative, states Marco Cossolo, president of national Federfarma, “has great socio-health value and is fully within the mission of the pharmacy, a local vaccination center and at the same time a place where citizens can find a pharmacist, a healthcare professional capable of train, inform and guide. Pharmacies spread the culture of vaccination every day as an effective prevention tool and are ready to respond to the new health needs of citizens as part of the reorganization of local healthcare, also by implementing vaccines that can be administered”.

TuttoVaccini is promoted by Cittadinanzattiva with the unconditional contribution of GSK, MSD and Viatris. Technical partner for the creation of the portal is Kinoa Innovation Studio.