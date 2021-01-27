Vaccines Astra Zeneca and EU vaccine dispute accelerated: EU expects vaccine batches to be replaced in Britain

The vaccine dispute between the European Commission and pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca deepened on Wednesday. The company has reported a significant production deficit, which is not accepted by the EU.

Brussels / Helsinki

Dispute the supply of coronary vaccines to member states of the European Union accelerated on Wednesday. The EU has been waiting for Astra Zeneca to be vaccinated for its mass vaccinations, but the company announced a significant shortfall in its production last Friday.

The European Commission and Astra Zeneca have different interpretations of the agreement and its binding nature.