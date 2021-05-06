Anyone who has followed the policies of the United Arab Emirates regarding confronting the Corona pandemic notes the remarkable success that it was able to achieve, since the first moment in which the emerging Corona virus was declared a global pandemic, especially those procedures for administering the anti-virus vaccine to the largest segment of those who apply They have the conditions for vaccination from members of the Emirati community, which have nearly 11 million doses.

Despite all the inspiring successes in giving vaccines to eligible groups, state specialists continue to urge community members to receive the vaccine. In the media briefing, on Tuesday, May 4, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management: «With the changes We advise everyone to take the initiative to take the vaccine, ”and at the same time stressed“ the need for cooperation and adherence to procedures and instructions, ”in a way that preserves the state’s achievements in facing the“ Corona ”crisis, guarantees the safety and health of individuals, and enables everyone to Move forward in the planning phase for recovery, together with everyone.

In an indication of the success of policies and measures to confront the pandemic, last April the Emirate of Abu Dhabi topped 25 leading global cities in responding to the “Covid-19” pandemic, according to a classification issued by the London-based Deep Knowledge Group, based on several axes, that confirmed that Abu Dhabi was the most efficient in The response to the pandemic, especially in the areas of health care management in terms of infrastructure and human competencies, the effectiveness of diagnostic systems, the number of beds in health facilities, spending on the health care sector, the efficiency of the quarantine system and travel guidelines and restrictions, and the rates of vaccination in terms of availability and the percentage of recipients out of the total number Population.

The UAE in general, and Abu Dhabi in particular, had a significant role in supplying the countries of the world with vaccines against the Coronavirus, and within the framework of the efforts of the “Coalition of Hope”, launched by Abu Dhabi with the aim of strengthening the supply chain of “Covid-19” vaccines, Abu Dhabi Ports announced Finally, one of the founding partners of the coalition has supported the fleet of its subsidiary company, MICO, for logistics services with 11 specialized refrigerated trucks, to develop its logistical capabilities and expand its services in the last phase of vaccine delivery, which enhances Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to transport 1.1 million vaccine doses per day. New enhances the coalition’s efforts in facing the logistical challenges represented by the delivery of huge quantities of vaccines locally and internationally, from the land of the capital Abu Dhabi, which is a global logistical center, due to its strategic geographic location and its distinctive and advanced network of roads, transportation, ports and airports.

For the news bulletin “News of the Hour” issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research