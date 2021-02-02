Since Spain began vaccinating against Covid-19, on December 27 of last year, 3.4 percent of the people who are in the priority groups to receive the two doses had only one applied.

Could the delay in the delivery of vaccines by laboratories, which Spain and the rest of the European Union are experiencing with anxiety, could delay the supply of that second dose until jeopardize the validity of the first?

“A first dose gives an important protection profile. Logically, it is completed with the second dose to reach 93.94 percent effectiveness. According to the regulatory bodies, the second dose should be applied 21 days after the first, but that period can be extended to 42 days without losing an iota of its effectiveness, “he explains to Clarion Amós García Rojas, president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination.

-What happens if the second dose arrives after those 42 days that could mediate between the two applications?

-In that case, what the regulatory bodies recommend would not be fulfilled. If the second dose is given after 42 days, possibly that vaccine would lose weight, although with one dose there is a certain protection profile.

“We are facing a very complicated vaccination campaign (…) we are in a third pandemic wave and we do not have the vaccines that we thought we would have.”

-What do you think about how the coronavirus vaccination campaign is being carried out in Spain?

-The National Vaccination Plan is good, very good. It has been carried out by specialists from different autonomous communities, scientific societies, members of bioethics committees. The resulting document is very valuable. The problem is the management of that document. This corresponds to the framework of the autonomous communities. It is true that we are facing a very complicated vaccination campaign: it is a process that will require putting as many vaccines as possible in the shortest period of time. We are using vaccines that have a certain complexity to handle, due to their storage temperature, and on many occasions it is the health professional who has to go to vaccinate. At the same time, we are in the context of a third pandemic wave and the number of doses that have to reach us from laboratories has slowed down considerably. We don’t have the vaccines that we thought we were going to have.

-The objective of achieving that by the European summer 70 percent of Spaniards are vaccinated, is it a political advertisement or does it have an epidemiological basis?

-The most important health reason is to be able to start saying goodbye to this drama.

-In the face of a global threat situation like the one posed by this virus, shouldn’t the vaccine be mandatory?

-It depends on the countries and their realities. In Spain I don’t think it should be mandatory. We have a very positive perception of vaccines in our country. I would only understand that maybe the obligation would have to be considered if the coverage did not grow, that is, if people stopped going to be vaccinated, and if the disease continued to hit us hard. It is not the case. The problem today is not that people do not get vaccinated but that there are no vaccines for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

Pfizer vaccines against Covid must be stored in special freezers at around 70 degrees below zero, like these in a health center in the Basque Country. Photo: AFP

-The complexity of handling the vaccine for its supply, does it cause doses to be wasted?

-It could have happened but those situations can be avoided. It is true that vaccines come in multi-dose containers, but when you are going to vaccinate, you have to plan so as not to miss any doses.

-There was talk of a record that the Ministry of Health would keep in Spain to point out who was vaccinated and who was not. Are you in favor?

– I believe that this has to appear in the clinical history of the patients. It must be recorded whether a person has been vaccinated against Sars-Cov-2 because if they become ill, this information can be useful for their diagnosis. In the case of those who were not vaccinated, too. What I do not agree with is the health passport.

-Why?

-If the vaccine is not mandatory, how are we going to issue an immune passport? It is a contradiction. It does not make any sense. Also, the vaccine prevents disease but we do not know if it prevents infection. What does this mean? That I can be vaccinated, come into contact with the virus, not get sick but become infected and be a transmitter. What is the immune passport for? And the third aspect: the immune passport will mean that citizens of rich countries, who are those who have access to the vaccine, will have it while citizens of developing countries, who have and will have much more difficulties to get the vaccine, they won’t get it. With which it contributes to deepen the gap between rich and poor.

Madrid. Correspondent

CB