A review of 14 studies and data from more than 130 million patients has found an association between the use of drugs such as anti-inflammatories, antibiotics and vaccines and a lower risk of dementia.

The study, led by researchers from the universities of cambridge and Exeter (United Kingdom), has identified a series of already approved drugs that could be repurposed to treat dementia.

However, the authors recall that “the fact that a specific drug is associated with an altered risk of dementia does not necessarily mean that it causes it or that it helps against it.” However, “pooling these huge health data sets provides a source of evidence that can help us decide which drugs we should try first.”

Despite recent advances with drugs such as lecanemab and donanemabwhich slow down the accumulation of amyloid plaques characteristic of Alzheimer’s, their effectiveness has been considered insufficient by most health authorities. Therefore, scientists are exploring the reuse of existing drugs, accelerating their transition to clinical trials thanks to their known safety profile.









Published in the magazine ‘Alzheimer’s and Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions‘, the study systematically reviewed 14 investigations with clinical data and medical records of more than 130 million people.

The results indicated that antibiotics, antivirals, vaccines and anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen are linked to a lower risk of dementia, supporting the hypothesis that viral or bacterial infections could trigger these diseases.

However, the researchers themselves found conflicting evidence about certain medications, such as some antihypertensives and antidepressants, reflecting biological and methodological complexities between the studies.

In this sense, Eloy Rodríguez, neurologist at the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital-IDIVALpoints out that these studies are interesting as generators of hypotheses, but conclusions should not be drawn from them, since the data, in general, are of low quality (taken from large registries, with very limited clinical information, and there is not always ) and are subject to finding erroneous relationships (for example, you can associate the use of antidepressants with dementia, but it is actually the first phases of dementia that cause more antidepressants to be prescribed; or treatments for cerebrovascular events, when it is the stroke which predisposes to dementia).

In statements to Science Media CenterRodríguez assures that the issue of anti-inflammatories is not new; « in fact, clinical studies directed at Alzheimer’s disease were carried out with some NSAIDs [antiinflamatorio no esteroideo]but without result when looking for the direct relationship.

Train immune system

Regarding antimicrobials and vaccines, it is interesting, “because there has been talk for some time about the possible relationship of certain infections, mainly viral, with the etiology of Alzheimer’s disease, and the possible protective action of some vaccines by ‘training’ to our brain immune system, either to better fight against these harmful infectious events, or to have a more adequate immune response to other events that may influence the risk of developing the disease.

The Spanish expert concludes that «Significant conclusions cannot be drawn from causal/protective relationships, but it is interesting to maintain the research focus. (or increase it) in the role of viral infections and the regulation of immunity/inflammation as factors involved in the origin of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.