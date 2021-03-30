The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, in a government act with the military, on March 25, in Caracas. MIRAFLORES / EFE / MIRAFLORES

Nicolás Maduro called “Iván Duque’s biological weapons” to the Venezuelan refugees who, from Colombia, just started the pandemic and defeated by the vicissitudes, decided to return en masse to their country last year.

The “shelters” destined for the more than 160,000 returnees to carry out preventive quarantine turned out to be unsanitary pigsty in which entire families of unhappy displaced persons were locked up. Without any clinical evidence, they were presumed infected and the degrading treatment they received was the punishment for ever having fled 21st century socialism. The infernal internal regime of these zahúrdas was the same of our infamous prisons.

Without medical supervision, without running water or sanitary services, getting food and medicine for their children forced them to submit to extortion of all kinds, including sexual, in exchange for being “discharged” as asymptomatic with the same epidemiological lightness with who were interned. Tens of thousands of displaced people were thus kidnapped by the protected National Guard a little less than a year ago. The rest of the population is not treated differently.

A very authoritative study of living conditions, coordinated by the Andrés Bello Catholic University and released last year, states that 96.2% of Venezuelans are poor to some degree and 79.3% are immersed in extreme poverty.

According to another study, cited by the Petroleum for Venezuela Foundation, the country is ranked 176th out of a group of 195 nations evaluated in terms of its ability to cope with epidemic outbreaks.

After two decades of Bolivarian socialism and despite the erratic, although highly publicized, primary care programs in the neighborhood, advanced with Cuba at a cost of billions of dollars, Venezuela, with 28 million inhabitants – it is estimated that almost 6 million have left the country since 2017—, it has less than one hospital bed (0.8) for every thousand inhabitants, while the Latin American average is 2.2 and the world average goes from three beds per thousand.

Such a degree of defenselessness, however, has not tempered the arrogance with which Maduro spreads colossal lies on the televised network every night while the pandemic is already ravaging the population.

The lies are not limited to figures that claim to prove an implausibly successful handling of the emergency. Maduro’s figures speak of about 155,000 infections and just over 1,500 deaths since the emergency began. Various observatories, however, including Human Rights Wacth, have convincingly refuted these figures.

While the nations of the region, very commendably Chile and Uruguay, advance with their vaccination plans, in Venezuela no campaign worthy of the name has yet started.

The shamelessness with which Maduro announced the arrival of a batch of Russian vaccines, preferentially destined for him, his wife and the military alligators and the PSUV, supposedly because they are all on the front line of combat against the virus, outraged Venezuelans. Hugo Chávez’s vicar on Earth does not cease to insult the intelligence of his compatriots while it is estimated that the medical community and the country’s health corps have lost 25% of their human resources in one year.

Maduro praises a cooking of snake oil that came from a garage laboratory managed by his protégés as the one who presents the Fierabrás balsam that will defeat the covid-19. Facebook suspended Maduro’s account for that misleading ad. A journalistic work by Florantonia Singer, published in this newspaper, gives an account of the criminal charlatanism of those “remedies” that only cover up business.

In the last two weeks, a significant increase in deaths caused by the virus has been registered in Venezuela that no communication martingale of the regime can any longer minimize. Despite this, Maduro has the luxury of rejecting a sizable batch – 12 million doses – of the Aztra Seneca vaccine assigned to Venezuela under the WHO Covax initiative.

Maduro argues that the vaccine, questioned until recently by the European Union, does not conform to Venezuelan standards. And he prefers to postpone the mass vaccination campaign until June !, when presumably a miraculous Cuban vaccine will arrive in Venezuela, still in the testing phase. Venezuelan intensive care units collapsed in the middle of last week amid an alarming wave of deaths across the country.

Apparently, the vaccine provided by Covax was going to be paid for with Venezuelan resources abroad, intervened by the United States sanctions and thawed at the request of the “opposition presidency” of Juan Guaidó.

The latter as part of a laborious humanitarian agreement between the regime and the “interim of Leopoldo López.” The agreement would have been reached last October.

Maduro blames gringo sanctions for his illiquidity and offers to pay for the vaccine “with oil”, “without begging.” He invokes as an example the oil-for-food program that allowed Saddam Hussein to circumvent sanctions in the 1990s. In any event, he will not allow the opposition to claim a humanitarian deal.