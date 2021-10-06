from



Coronavirus updates on Wednesday 6 October

Back to dancing, on the dance floor without the mask and with the Green pass. The discos are divided into the white zone with the limit of 35% of indoor attendance and 50% outdoors. The managers: So difficult to open. The European Medicines Agency authorizes the third dose of Moderna vaccine, to be administered at least 28 days after the second, for immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and over. Meanwhile, in our country there are 2,466 new cases and 50 deaths: here the data of the latest balance sheet for Tuesday 5 October (to consult the bulletins that show the situation since the beginning of the pandemic: here those of 2021, here those of 2020). Here is the map of the contagion in the world



3.15 pm – Pal (Aifa): No antibody tests before the third dose of vaccine



It is absolutely not recommended to subordinate the administration of the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine to a test of the levels of antibodies against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. This was specified by the president of the Italian drug agency (Aifa), Giorgio Pal, who spoke to Rainews24. When we are talking about a global vaccination, it does not mean measuring antibodies – explained Pal – because there are already validative studies, and it is the efficacy studies in the real world, in practice, in everyday life, which demonstrate whether the vaccine is working or not.

15.00 – Abrignani: We are taming the virus



The pandemic situation is finally going well. Cases of Covid-19 are decreasing and vaccines are taking effect. If no catastrophes happen we are domesticating this virus, we are getting out of it. The masks will be removed when we have hundreds and not thousands of cases. This was stated by the immunologist Sergio Abrignani, member of the Technical Scientific Committee for the Covid emergency, guest of A sheep’s day on Rai Radio 1.

12.48 – Johnson: priority awaited lists, more funds to health



The Covid-19 pandemic has created a huge problem of waiting lists that will go up even before they go down although that wave that filled the hospitals will not return. This was stated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his speech at the Conservative Party conference, which indicated increasing hospital places as a priority. With the pandemic, a meteorite has ended up on public finances but no responsible conservative could object to an increase in health care funds, ”Johnson said.

11.50 am – Terre de Hommes: Children and girls, more and more victims of crimes during the pandemic



Girls and girls are increasingly the first victims of crimes, with a percentage that reaches as much as 65% of the total cases, equal to 5,789, which occurred in 2020. One of the highest figures ever recorded in the historical series collected in ten years by Terre des Hommes, with peaks of 89% for cases of aggravated sexual violence and 88% for those of sexual violence, suffered last year by 488 girls and girls in our country. But even within the home, with 53% of cases of maltreatment, the crime was committed on the bodies and psyches of girls and girls. The data are provided by the Criminal Analysis Service of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police and are contained in the Defenseless Dossier of Terre des Hommes, which is presented today in Rome.

11.0 am – Order, 1187 unvaccinated doctors suspended



Doctors not vaccinated against Covid-19 and suspended have increased, albeit slightly, compared to last week. There are currently 1,187 doctors and dentists suspended pursuant to law decree 4 for not having yet immunized. Last week it was 1,100. To take stock of Fnomceo, the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, which has received updates from the provincial Orders. The data were communicated to Fnomceo by 60 Orders out of 106 in total. There are approximately 460,000 registered in the Register of Doctors and Dentists. From the beginning, the suspensions were 1,507, 320 of which were then revoked because the health workers communicated the vaccination, the Federation specifies.

10.45 am – Russia, record deaths since the beginning of the pandemic



In Russia in the last 24 hours, 929 deaths caused by Covid-19 have been recorded, the maximum in a day since the beginning of the epidemic: the national anti-coronavirus operations center reports, taken over by Tass. According to the center, in Russia over the last day there were 25,133 new cases of Covid.

10.40 am – Harvard research: vaccines alone are not enough



Vaccines have a fundamental and undeniable role in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, above all by avoiding the disease in severe forms, while protection from infections tends to gradually reduce and consequently the SarsCoV2 virus circulates: for this reason it is necessary not to abandon the measures of protection, such as masks, spacing and hygiene. what emerges from the research published in theEuropean Journal of Epidemiology by the Harvard University group led by epidemiologist S (Subu) V Subramanian. Conducted in 68 countries and 2,947 counties in the United States, research indicates that there is no correlation between the increase in Covid-19 cases and the percentage of the population vaccinated: the former continue to increase even where many people have been vaccinated because vaccines, despite being the first and fundamental line of defense against the SarsCoV2 virus, alone are not enough if masks, spacing and sanitization are not continued. The findings, the research authors write, indicate that the strategy of relying solely on the vaccine may need to be revised to mitigate the pandemic. This, they note, is especially true in light of the role played by the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) and considering the possible appearance of future variants. The researchers refer in particular to recent data published by the Israeli Ministry of Health, according to which the effectiveness after two doses of the vaccine BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) against the prevention of infection by 39% after a few weeks.

9.30 am – General audience of the Pope, the green pass is not needed



There is no green pass that certifies anti-Covid vaccination for faithful and pilgrims who enter the Paul VI Hall for the Pope’s general audience. The reason, we learn from Vatican sources, is due to the fact that the general audience is comparable to a liturgical celebration.

9.15 am – WHO: cases down by 9% in one week



The number of cases and deaths per week for Covid-19 continues to decrease globally, with a trend that has been observed since August. Over 3.1 million new cases and just over 54,000 new deaths were reported in the week from 27 September to 3 October 2021. Cases this week were down 9% from the previous week, while deaths remained similar. These are the data from the weekly Covid -19 report of the World Health Organization (WHO).

8.30 am – Vaccines, the 80% threshold is almost reached

There are 85,561,381 anti-Covid vaccines administered in our country, 86.5 percent of the doses delivered so far, equal to 98,883,319 (70,143,265 by Pfizer / BioNTech, 11,543,402 by Vaxzevria by AstraZeneca, 15,235. 758 by Moderna and 1,960,894 by Johnson & Johnson). This was reported by the bulletin prepared by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Health and the structure of the extraordinary commissioner at Covid-19, updated at 6:13 today. Instead, it amounts to 42,921,024 (79.47 percent of the over 12 population) the total number of people vaccinated who received the first and second dose of vaccine, and 45,493,296 (84.23 percent) those who received at least one dose. Finally, 184,491 (2.44 per cent of the population) are the people who have been given the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. As regards the territorial division, in the lead in terms of doses administered there is Lombardy with 15,108,901 (88.3 per cent of the doses received), followed by Lazio with 8,373,009 (82.2 per cent) and Campania with 7,834,379 (85.3 percent).

