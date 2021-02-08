Vaccines Almost one in three supporters of basic Finns does not intend to take the corona vaccine, Halla-aho explains with a critical attitude to “top control”

The chairman of Basic Finns, Jussi Halla-aho, does not want to say whether he will take the vaccine. In principle, however, vaccine criticality is a cause for concern.

HS-Gallup said on Mondaythat 75 percent of Finns plan to take a coronavirus vaccine or have already taken one.

At the same time, the survey said that vaccinations are clearly more common among supporters of basic Finns than among supporters of other parties.

30 per cent of those who support basic Finns say that they should not be vaccinated, while the number among supporters of other parties is 3–11 per cent.

Party chairman Jussi Halla-aho believes that this is a critical attitude towards authorities more generally.

“It may be that among the people who are critical of all kinds of top-down maneuvering and commanding in general, there is more support from basic Finns. I would think that this would go so far as to mean that the support of basic Finns would somehow mean that people are particularly critical of vaccines. ”

Halla-aho no not actually wanted to tell, is he going to get the vaccine. He still doesn’t want to tell it.

“I have such a nasty habit that when I answer in some way then I stick to that answer if I don’t feel it would be necessary to change it,” he says.

And what message would he send to those who are skeptical about taking the vaccine?

From Halla-aho, it is difficult to comment on this in general, as the reasons for suspecting vaccinations are certainly very diverse and there is no clear information about them. For some, there may be general vaccine resistance in the background. Some, in turn, may want to wait to see what kind of information is available on the effectiveness and potential side effects of coronary vaccines now on the market, he says.

However, there is no particular reason to suspect Halla-aho of the vaccinations now being given. This is not to say that criticality is not healthy.

“I think just about anyone who understands anything about medicine knows that there is a need to be critical of everything, but being critical doesn’t mean being negative,” Halla-aho says.

“I have no particular reason to doubt these vaccines now on the market, but on the other hand, it is of little concern if people are expected to be completely uncritical for political reasons about vaccines whose effectiveness and impact are not really very much empirically known.”

HS’s Gallup said the proportion of those who want to be vaccinated had risen sharply since December, by almost twenty percentage points. Then in a similar survey 56 percent said they were ready to take the vaccine.

Among basic Finns, more were now more positive about vaccinations than before. In December, 38 per cent of them said they were taking the vaccine, while now more than half, or 56 per cent, were in favor of taking it. In December, 40 per cent of supporters of basic Finns said they would not take the vaccine, so now the figure was 30 per cent.

In the December poll, there were also a relatively large number of green supporters who said no to vaccination, 24 per cent. Now the figure had dropped to 11 percent.

Halla-aho welcomes the general trend in the results of the survey, as adequate protection against coronavirus at the population level will only be achieved once a certain proportion has been vaccinated.

“In general, I am in favor of vaccines and I am concerned about such principled vaccine criticism because it kind of shifts responsibility for one’s own health to other people and trusts that other people will take the vaccine,” Halla-aho says.

“Of course, this doesn’t change the importance of getting more information about these vaccines so that no harm can happen.”