Amid the uncertainty about the arrival of the Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus to Argentina, the Vice Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, said that “there is no signed contract” with the Asian giant. At the same time, the official pointed out that there is a “delay” from the Russian laboratories for the arrival of new doses of Sputnik V.

“Argentina is negotiating with all the producing laboratories. To date there is no contract signed with China, yes negotiations with the laboratories of China “, indicated Vizzotti in dialogue with radio Network.

The national government planned to buy one million Chinese vaccines against covid-19 from the state company Sinopharm. That million is part of the package of a total of 30 million that the Alberto Fernández administration wants to buy from that country.

The vaccine was developed by the China National Biotech Group (CNBG), affiliated with the public laboratory Sinopharm, in collaboration with the Beijing Institute of Biological Products (BIBP).

On the other hand, Vizzotti indicated that with the “contracts signed with Russia, AstraZeneca and Covax” the arrival of “some 50 million doses that are enough to cover 25 million people “.

Regarding the delay in the arrival of new doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, he pointed out: “All providers, in all contracts, are exempted if they do not deliver on time, because [los plazos], when they were signed, they were an estimate ”. In this regard, he explained that “it has an immense complexity to scale the production of a vaccine”, but that once it is achieved, it is entered “into a virtuous circle“.

“What the laboratories are telling us is that there is a delay of between two and three weeks“, he specified. And added that” around February 15 [el problema] it would be resolving and we could receive a larger number of doses. “

Along these lines, he highlighted: “Argentina is a prioritized country for the Russian Federation because we were the first to contact them, visualizing how good the vaccine is and the possibility of accessing it in a timely manner. the gateway for Sputnik V vaccine to Latin America and that positions us in a privileged place to receive the vaccine. “

When asked about the possibility of manufacturing the Russian vaccine in Argentina, she said that “the possibility of making agreements for technology transfer to continue scaling production was evaluated, but it is something that is handled from Russia with private laboratories and we do not we are participating in that negotiation. “

