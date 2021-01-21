Joe Biden has decided to bring the United States back into the Paris climate agreement. “Now we are waiting for the United States to set the goal: carbon neutrality by 2050. It sounds far away but it’s close. It’s not going to be easy. There is a strong point, it’s John Kerry. It is thanks to the United States that the Paris climate conference was held “, explains Ségolène Royal, former minister and president of the NGO Désir d’Avenir pour la planet, guest of the “4 Vérités”, Thursday January 21.

Did we find a friend in the White House? “It is obvious. The dialogue will be much easier. Especially in relation to the common objectives to be achieved. The United States had withdrawn from the various mediation actions on a global scale. It had also strengthened the economic sanctions against it. ‘Iran, which must be lifted “, notes Ségolène Royal.

Joe Biden will have to face many crises, health, economic, identity. “He is the man for the job because he makes the alliance between his experience and his openness to modernity”, says Ségolène Royal. And add: “He will not be serving a second term, and that gives great freedom of action”. Joe Biden has a narrow majority in the Senate, which can be overturned in two years in the midterm elections.

Is there a need for preventive containment to try to avoid the English variant of the coronavirus? “What would be acceptable is for us to have the truth every day. We have the feeling that this government is lying. […] It would be better for a government to say: ‘We were wrong on the masks, on the tests were wrong, today on the vaccines we did not do the right thing’. It is very insecure to see that things are badly managed “, judge Ségolène Royal who considers that Olivier Véran “is lying”, “they almost admit themselves that they are lying”, she adds.

According to the former minister, “the real question that arises” it is : “Is it true or not that the French government has given up buying 500 million doses to benefit Sanofi?” Ségolène Royal goes further: “Did they fall for a lie from Sanofi? Or did they deliberately slow down the order thinking they could benefit a French industry?”

How to organize the vaccination campaign? “Who is competent in logistics in our country? It’s the army, provided that the vaccines are there. Let us deploy the army to ensure the logistics”, concludes Ségolène Royal.