Meanwhile, the United Kingdom was prepared. We had fridge and manufacturing facilities and world category research. During the pandemic, we had shown that we could open and perform clinical trials quickly. In addition, the United Kingdom had established world leadership in genomics with Genomics England and the 100,000 Genome project (100,000 genomes). All doctors and nurses in the country are trained in genomics. That was a great sign for any pharmaceutical industry.

So the British Government signed two collaboration agreements: one with Bionntech to provide 10,000 patients access to personalized cancer treatments here to 2030, and an investment of 10 years in modern in an innovation and technology center with the capacity to produce up to 250 million vaccines. The stars were aligned.

During the pandemic, the United Kingdom opened clinical trials in a matter of weeks. But before it took years to complete a clinical trial. What changed?

It was really fascinating, because for many years we believed that the investigation was intrinsically slow. Before it took 20 years to get a medication to the market. Unfortunately, most cancer patients succumb to when the drug reaches the market. We demonstrated to the world that it could be done in a year if the process was modernized, parts of the parallel process were executed and digital tools were used.

Of course, opening a clinical trial during a pandemia is not necessarily the same as a clinical trial against cancer. But you had a decisive moment for the cancer vaccine project at an early stage.

There was an essay led by Biontech, called BNT122, in people with high -risk bowel cancer, which was not recruiting very well worldwide. So when we announced the launching platform of the cancer vaccine, the United Kingdom oncological community took the opportunity. We opened that essay at the University Hospital of Birmingham, which was the most surprising for me, because it is not a leading center in cancer vaccine studies.

We needed to get 10,000 patients to be registered in the trial, and we got it over the course of three months. It was amazing. This shows that, as we are a unique health system, we can do it much faster than any other country.

The domino pieces began to fall very quickly as a result of that success: we opened an essay of head and neck cancer in Liverpool, another of esophageal cancer and stomach in Dundee and another of lung cancer in London. We began to create a community of people who pressed to launch cancer vaccines trials as soon as possible.

Several HRN -based cancer vaccines are in the last phase of international clinical trials, and in the United Kingdom, 15 essays of cancer vaccines are being carried out. When will the first CANM -based cancer vaccine be approved?

We have an essay to prevent skin cancer from reappearing after having removed it. It has already ended. We recruit too many patients, as in each and every one of the essays we perform, and the essay ended a year earlier than expected. That is completely unheard of in cancer trials because they normally prolong more than the account.

What will happen now is that, in the next six to twelve months, we will monitor the participants in the trial and find out if there is any difference between those who took the cancer vaccine and those who do not. We hope to have the results at the end of the year or beginning of 2026. If it succeeds, we will have invented the first custom RNM vaccine approved, just five years after the first ANM vaccine authorized for the COVID. It is impressive.

Lennard Lee will talk in Wired Health On March 18 in Kings Place, London, the United Kingdom. Get tickets to Health.wired.com.

Article originally published in Wired. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.