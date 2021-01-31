After Brexit, it is a new conflict that opposes the United Kingdom to the European Union. This time, it concerns the vaccine against Covid-19, and more particularly the AstraZeneca laboratory that the Europeans accuse of favoring the British. “The threat of legal action was very clearly formulated by the German Minister of the Economy. There will be if the delivery deadlines are not met.”, reports Laurent Desbonnets, France Télévisions correspondent in Berlin (Germany).

Germany, and Angela Merkel, the Chancellor, are exasperated by the lack of doses and the risks of shortages. From February 1, it will bring together a major summit on vaccination against the Coronavirus, with representatives of the various manufacturers in particular, in order to take stock of the situation. “The leader of Bavaria calls for strong state intervention “, concludes the journalist.