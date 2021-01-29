A desire for transparency. The European Union published online Friday, January 29, the contract signed last year with the British laboratory AstraZeneca to pre-order its vaccine against Covid-19. The text is cut out of whole parts, blackened for reasons of confidentiality. This publication comes as the group is under pressure due to major delivery delays.

The European executive has been asking AstraZeneca for the green light for this publication for several days. “We welcome the company’s commitment to increased transparency (…) Transparency and accountability are important for building the confidence of European citizens”, commented a Commission spokesperson.