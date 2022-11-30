Vaccinate chronic and frail patients due to pathology against herpes Zoster and pneumococcus but also against seasonal flu and Covid (with the fourth dose) reaching them with an active offer also in specialist outpatient clinics and hospitals, for example during a control or hospitalization with the aim of active prevention and protection of health and greater defense against infections with a higher incidence. The Campania region is putting in place an ad hoc plan to strengthen and improve the vaccine delivery network in favor of the population group most at risk, alongside general practitioners and district vaccination centers, also hospital outpatient clinics and dedicated to oncological patients, with multiple sclerosis, diabetics, transplant recipients and those awaiting a transplant, heart patients, bronchopaths, rheumatic patients, dialysis patients and those suffering from immune system diseases and, more generally, to all chronically ill patients.

The project, which has already been on track for the last few weeks, was presented today in a round table at the management center promoted by Motore Sanità – which was attended by officials of the Region, area managers at the offices of the Health Department and general managers of the Local Health Authorities and hospitals across the region. “Over the years Campania, as regards the vaccinations of the national vaccine plan, has reached the main targets set by the Ministry of Health for the assessment of compliance with the purposes of the Lea-essential levels of assistance – explained Pietro Buono, manager of the Technical Staff operative for Health in the Campania region – reaching over 95% of the target population vaccinated for the childhood hexavalent and rubella and chicken pox measles. Now we aim to improve the standard also against pneumococcus, herpes Zoster, papilloma and seasonal flu” .

This latest vaccination, against a virus that this year presented itself in a more virulent form and ahead of the Christmas peak, is in 2022 behind the expected percentages. “In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic – Buono underlined – we reached 68% coverage of the reference population over 65 and under 5 years of age, in 2021 we reached 60% and for this year we aim at at least to 65% with the hope of reaching, by mid-February, when we will have the second peak of the disease, 75% against 50% coverage in a target population made up of 1 million people included in the over 65 age group”, he concluded.

The Region’s plan for strengthening vaccinations for chronic patients is based on the full use of the ‘Sinfonia’ computer platform in which to convey administration data on the model of what has already been implemented during the last two years of anti-Covid vaccinations. The outpatient clinics for the chronic and the RSA themselves and the hospital wards will notify the local ASL of the dose requirements, as will family doctors and pharmacies which, on the basis of an agreement that has just been reached, will also be able to offer and administer the flu shot to frail and over 65 year olds, in particular diabetics and dialysis patients.

For this new active intra-hospital offer, the fourth dose of anti-Covid and the vaccination against pneumococcus and Zoster, all the general managers have put in place an action plan that follows regional indications. Specific plans illustrated during the event by Pasquale Di Girolamo Faraone, medical director of the University Hospital (Aou) Vanvitelli of Naples; by Giuseppe Longo, director general of Aou Federico II; by Anna Iervolino and Giuseppe Fiorentino respectively general director and health director of the Azienda dei Colli; by Rosario Lanzetta, medical director of Aorn Moscati of Avellino; Emma Montella of the health management of Federico II and Emilia Anna Vozzella, health director of Ruggi d’Aragona in Salerno.

Among those present were also Lorenzo Latella, secretary of Cittadinanzattiva Campania; Gianluca Pedicini, national president of the conference of people with multiple sclerosis and territorial referent of the Aism provincial section, Fabiana Anastasio coordinator of the diabetic patient associations of Campania and Silvia Tonolo, president of the national association of rheumatic patients Anmar.

“According to the National Vaccine Prevention Plan-Pnpv – concluded Claudio Zanon, scientific director of Motore Sanità – the category of population groups at risk for pathology is made up of those affected by cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic, immunodepression, etc., pathologies, which expose them to a greater risk of contracting infectious diseases, often heralding serious complications that put the patient at risk of life”.

“For this – he continued – the National Plan provides a detailed list of health conditions for which immunization is indicated. Examples of preventive intervention are the anti-Herpes Zoster vaccine and the anti-pneumococcus vaccine for elderly and frail patients For this reason, in addition to the age group of 65-year-old subjects, these two vaccinations are offered free of charge to subjects with diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, COPD, asthma and those destined for immunosuppressive therapy and with immunosuppression”.

“Despite these indications and even if these vaccinations have been introduced in the Lea since 2017 for active and free calls – observed Zanon – the current vaccination coverage is largely unsatisfactory and requires a series of urgent and well-structured interventions”, he concluded.