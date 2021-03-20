The United States has much to learn from Europe’s political successes, especially when it comes to health care. All the rich countries of Europe provide universal health coverage at a much lower cost than we do, despite the fact that our system leaves tens of millions of people uninsured. And everything indicates that the general quality of care is very good; On average, the French, for example, have a life expectancy four years longer than the Americans. But at this crucial moment in the Covid-19 odyssey, when new vaccines finally offer a realistic prospect of regaining normal life, politics in the European Union (EU) have been characterized by one botch after another. The inoculations started slowly; adjusting for population, the United Kingdom and the United States have administered approximately three times as many doses as France or Germany. And the EU countries are still lagging behind, delivering vaccines at half the speed of us.

Keep reading

#Vaccines #European #disaster