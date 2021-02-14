“One dose” of Covid-19 vaccine is sufficient for patients who have already had the disease. This is the recommendation of the French health authorities, made public on Friday. These persons “Have already developed (…) an immune memory. The single dose of vaccine will thus play a reminder role ”, explains the Haute Autorité de santé in its opinion, which has yet to receive government approval. The authority bases its recommendations in particular on the analysis of scientific studies concerning the immune response of people cured of Covid-19 and their tolerance to vaccines. This measure would also make it possible to save a large number of doses in a context of constrained supply. To date, no country has clearly positioned itself on a one-dose vaccination for people who have already contracted the virus. A. C.