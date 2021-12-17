I am 15,063 children aged 5-11 years vaccinated with one dose, according to this morning’s update of the government’s anti-covid vaccines report. This is 0.41% of the vaccinable population of that age. A result achieved yesterday in the first day of vaccination for children at national level, anticipated only by Lazio which started with the administration on Wednesday at Inmi Spallanzani and in ten other institutions. The report shows 104,135 children healed for a maximum of 6 months, equal to 2.85% of the population aged 5-11 and 12 who completed their cycle because they recovered and underwent vaccination.