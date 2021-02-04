The vaccine catalog against Covid-19 will soon expand. In addition to the sera from Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca already approved in the European Union, two other vaccines, developed by the American laboratories Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, should soon submit a request for authorization to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), after the announcement of satisfactory results in terms of efficacy. However, the scientific community continues to question itself in order to think about the contours of a long-term vaccine strategy. Efficacy on virus transmission and in the face of its variants, duration of protection … many unknowns remain.

At a press conference organized by ANRS Emerging Infectious Diseases, an agency just created on 1 er January, researchers shed light on certain vaccine issues. Faced with variants, “It will be necessary to consider that each class of vaccine will provide a different response”, underlined Brigitte Autran, professor of immunology and member of the scientific committee on vaccines. Depending on the immune responses elicited and their effectiveness against mutants, several strategies could be adopted. This could take the form of giving a third dose, or a “booster”, to increase the antibodies. Or “It might be necessary to replace the vaccines, as we do every year for the flu”, exposed the immunologist. Some laboratories have already announced that they want to produce variations of their sera capable of effectively countering variants.

One hypothesis, however, lights up a glimmer of hope: that according to which the virus would have a restricted capacity of evolution, which would concentrate in one place. “That would be good news, according to Marie-Paule Kieny, vaccinologist and president of the scientific committee on vaccines, because we could then protect ourselves from all the variants using only a few vaccine formulas. “

“We also hope to launch a study on the Pfizer vaccine”

While waiting to learn more, “Several studies on the immune response to vaccines, in particular on the elderly”, will already be launched in France, recalled Odile Launay, coordinator of Covireivac, Inserm’s clinical investigation platform. One of them must start ” next week “. It concerns the Moderna vaccine and will include “120 subjects over 65 and 80 between 18 and 25”, specified the infectious disease specialist. “In the middle of February, we also hope to launch a study on the Pfizer vaccine to determine if we can vaccinate with a single dose only patients already suffering from the disease”, she added. The trials could be decisive for the follow-up to the vaccination campaign. In any case, the idea is to try to “Vaccinate quickly so that as many people as possible are immunized”, recalls Marie-Paule Kieny. Lo. S.