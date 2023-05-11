Pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal malignancies, being fatal in 88% of patients. It is also one of the most difficult to treat. The tumors can be surgically removed, but they come back within seven to nine months in 90% of patients. Chemotherapy can help prolong life, but it is also rarely a cure. Radiation, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies don’t work either.

Published in the magazine nature, a vaccine study with 16 patients who managed to complete all phases, eight responded to the medication, which taught their immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells. None of those eight saw the cancer return.

In blood tests, all eight responders produced T cells against their tumors, and these persisted for at least two years despite a follow-up course of chemotherapy. Among the eight patients who did not respond adequately to the vaccine, only two did not see their cancer return.

“I think it’s very promising. It highlights the mRNA platform and the versatility of being able to customize or adapt these vaccines to each patient’s specific tumor and generate these personalized vaccines in a very short period of time,” said Dr. Neeha Zaidi, an oncologist at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center who was not involved in the new research.

The study was not designed to test whether the vaccines would be effective. The researchers mainly set out to verify whether the therapy would be safe and even feasible. They also wanted to see if the three-stage regimen they were testing would create the desired immune responses.

The researchers were looking for any correlation between whether the vaccine worked and whether it created a clinical benefit. Sometimes drugs do what they are supposed to do, but for some reason they don’t treat the disease.

“I think it’s definitely very encouraging to see that a response [imune] correlates with recurrence-free survival. However, it is a small study with only 16 patients in phase one. So it’s a correlation. It’s not causality. We have to test causality in a larger clinical trial,” said Dr. Vinod Balachandran, a cancer surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who led the study.

He says that plans for this research are already underway.