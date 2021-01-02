Highlights: Corona vaccination is being done pre-work in Rajasthan

1.65 crore Rajasthanis will get this vaccine

Vaccination will be completed in three stages in 3 cells

Jaipur

With the advent of the new year, the trend regarding the corona vaccine is now clear in the country. Therefore, preparations are being made for Corona vaccine vaccination in all states. On behalf of Prime Minister Modi, the state governments have been instructed to prepare the plan to take the vaccination to the booth level. After this, the Rajasthan government will also almost complete the preparations. According to the information received, freezer centers have been built to keep the vaccine vile. Also, a plan has been prepared to apply the vaccine at the booth level. According to information received from a medical department official, the pre-work is almost complete. The work will start with the introduction of the vaccine.

This is how vaccine will go at booth level

According to the information received, how will waxing be done at the booth level. Its chart is being made. How much vaccine can be placed on which temperature? Planning has also been done for this. The main stores for the vaccine were built in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur. The vaccine will be sent to another place from here. We can keep 30 million viles once we get 2.6 LL. Many other essential appliances are being bought b, including the D fridge.

Three stages are being made

According to the information received, 3 stages will be adopted for the vaccine. In the first phase, people will be placed in the waiting area room. After this, the second phase of vaccination will be completed. Similarly, people will be placed after the third stage vaccination, so that the side effects can be detected immediately. According to the information received, 19000 health workers will be appointed to apply 5 lakh vaccines. Officials say the number of centers and vaccinators can be increased if needed. Along with getting the vaccination done in three phases, a three-layer committee has also been formed at the level of the Government of India. At the first level, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya will be accountable. After this, Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan and third district will have the role of all district collectors.

Complete monitoring will be maintained

It is being told that vaccination will be done through software. Who is to be vaccinated and who has been vaccinated. Its entire monitoring will be online. Also, after vaccination, every person will be given necessary guidelines through the message. Vaccination work will be done in Medical College, District Hospital and Satellite Hospital.