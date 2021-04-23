The British authorities announced that they had counted 168 cases of blood clots in the United Kingdom among people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine against Corona virus, 32 of which resulted in death out of more than 21.2 million first doses that were administered.

And the authorities confirmed in Thursday’s report that analyzing this data recorded until April 14 allows for certainty that “the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks for the majority of people.”

The incidence of thrombosis is 7.9 per million doses, while the data indicate that the rate is higher among younger adults, according to the regulatory authority, which confirmed that these elements that change should be taken into account when using this vaccine.

And the scientific committee overseeing the British vaccination campaign recommended at the beginning of April that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine be limited to people over the age of thirty years when possible.

Read also … Get to know the first country to permanently abandon the “AstraZeneca” vaccine!

Fears of rare cases of blood clots led many European countries to limit the use of the vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and the Anglo-Swedish laboratory, for older groups of the population. And the cases of thrombosis in the United Kingdom included 93 women and 75 men between the ages of 18 and 93 years. One of them had a stroke after receiving the second dose. The Science Media Center quoted Professor Adam Finn of the University of Bristol as saying that this increase in the number of cases was “expected.”

He added that the public and the nursing staff have become aware of this syndrome, noting that “cases are reported reliably and quickly,” and some of them “occurred before have been identified now and reported as well.”

He said he expected that “the number of cases per million vaccines would quickly become clear and the reports would stabilize, but it was clear that strokes remain very rare.”

Britain, with the largest number of deaths due to the virus in Europe, which reached 127,000, carried out a massive vaccination campaign using the vaccines AstraZeneca, Pfizer / Biontec and Moderna. According to the latest figures, more than 33 million people received a first dose of the vaccine and 11 million received a second dose.