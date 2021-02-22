The general secretary of the Chubut Truckers Union, Jorge Taboada, the deputy Elías Guzman, the treasurer Pablo Mansilla, the pro-treasurer Nazarena Borau, the organization secretary Darío Guzmán and the second head of the accounts review commission Gastón Santana and direct relatives of them were listed in the union’s “VIP” vaccinated list Among the 21 people who were to receive the second dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus last Friday, doses that were stolen from the Zonal Hospital of the city of Comodoro Rivadavia between January 26 and 27.

“We are all stuck”, a union source told Clarion adding that also “now everyone should resign their positions.” The list also includes Silvana Taboada, Silvio Borau and Valeria Mansilla, direct relatives of the members of the commission. The Union source told Clarion that “Taboada was first on the list and was due to appear yesterday Friday at 9.30 am with Pablo Mansilla, Elías Guzmán and Silvana Taboada, who were part of the first vaccination group. The others were summoned at 10, 10, 30 and 11 respectively. “

They also included other names such as Cecilia Alvarado, Gisel Ampuero, Laura and Daiana Cárcamo, Eduardo Díaz, Marisa Torres and Cinthia Hernández. Days before the first dose and via text messages and WhatsApp “Invited those who wanted to get vaccinated” and also a woman gave instructions regarding the elements that had to be counted on to carry out the vaccination, which was in the hands of a nurse from the Comodoro hospital who also works in the Obra Social de los Camioneros.

It was even suggested the purchase of “sandwiches” or “what they want to eat” supposedly for those who were going to collaborate in the VIP vaccination. There were a total of 21 people who were going to receive the second dose of the Russian vaccine on Friday. The first was placed on January 29, according to the items collected by the researchers.

The prosecution authorities during the press conference yesterday Friday / Archive

It is almost certain that after some proceedings the cause of the investigation into the disappearance of the 30 ampoules of the second dose that disappeared from the hospital will go to the Federal Justice.

The scandal over the disappearance of vaccines broke out last Monday but it was learned that they were taken from the hospital between January 26 and 27, although the complaint to the prosecution was only made on February 9. This was a great difficulty for the investigation considering that the hospital security cameras erase the footage after four days. Therefore nothing could be obtained from them in court.

On the other hand, some testimonies were key to detecting that the vaccines have been used in the union without there being any type of agreement with the province to do so. “It is only vaccinated through the health system of the province”, clarified the Minister of Health, Fabián Puratich, for which in any way (whether or not the doses were stolen) vaccination in the Truckers’ union was illegal.

Taboada is a former national deputy very close to Hugo Moyano who also received the vaccine along with his wife and one of their 20-year-old children. That is why in the areas of justice there was speculation that perhaps there was an agreement with the Federation of Truckers. If so, the same maneuver may have been performed in other provinces as well.