A male nurse was arrested for allegedly stealing Covid vaccine from the medical center where he worked and then administering them privately for profit.

This occured in the La Línea de la Concepción (next to Gibraltar) on Friday.

The accused had been in charge of administering the jabs to those on the official list but he reportedly included people who had paid him beforehand in order to jump the queue.

According to the National Police who arrested him, he is being charged with bribery, forgery and the embezzlement of public resources.

(News: La Concepción Line, Cádiz, Andalucia)