The Chancellor and her Minister of Health have vowed that they would “dedicate their energies to the well-being of the German people” and not to avoiding EU debates. The detour in distributing the vaccine via Brussels now costs citizens several weeks.

opinion Vaccine deficiency When it comes to vaccination, the government fails again in the Corona crisis

Vor less than a month, the Chancellor became emotional in the Bundestag. Shaking her fist next to the microphone, her voice moving unusually, she herself apparently close to tears, Angela Merkel spoke to her grandparents about “last Christmas”, which many Germans threatened.

Health Minister Jens Spahn did not skimp on pathos in November either: “It’s about economic damage … it’s about social damage, human hardship … it’s about health damage, suffering and death.”

And it’s true, many intensive care units are on their way, and unfortunately some crematoria too. And the basic rights of all citizens remain restricted. That is the height of fall.

Now there is a new statistic that shows the number of people vaccinated. The curve shows how quickly we can get out of this situation – or not. The Chancellor and Health Minister have a direct influence on how it goes, on how quickly and how much vaccine ends up in Germany (where it was developed, by the way).

And how much is that? None at the moment. Last week it turned out that nothing would be delivered until January 11th, then the Ministry of Health announced that fabric had now been procured for the 8th “as originally planned”. The 4th was “originally” planned. A few days don’t seem to matter.

The detour to order vaccines via Brussels cost citizens several weeks. The inventor and manufacturer of the agent, Uğur Şahin, says in an interview with “Spiegel” that “the process in Europe” was “not as quick and straightforward as with other countries.” Perhaps the government wanted to avoid a debate about fairness in the EU. That would be understandable at any time. But not when it comes to “damage to health, suffering and death” (Spahn).

The aversion to Brussels always increases when the citizens notice that the EU is making their lives harder instead of easier. That was one of the reasons for Brexit. Lo and behold: Great Britain, just left, is far ahead of Germany when it comes to vaccination. It doesn’t help that Germany has been the driving force within the EU in recent weeks.

Incidentally, Spahn and Merkel have vowed that they would “dedicate their energies to the good of the German people” and not to avoid debates in the European Union.

Israel is now vaccinating more people a day than Germany as a whole. In this country, people are further unsettled with debates such as whether the second syringe after the first could not be left out for the time being and whether six instead of five patients could be vaccinated per bottle … Are we at “Jugend forscht”?

After the mask debacle, this is the government’s second failure in the Corona crisis. The polls of the Chancellor and Health Minister are still high. Both like to show themselves as crisis managers, that pulls.

“The vaccination centers are ready to go,” said Spahn a few days ago. Just without a vaccine. A few months ago the minister asked which country they would rather be in the pandemic than in Germany. A look at the graphic in this text provides at least partial and temporary answers.

