B.Ayern’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is campaigning for the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to be used in Germany. In an interview with the “Passauer Neue Presse” and the “Donaukurier”, the CSU politician demanded that “the approval of Sputnik V must be decided as soon as possible”.

“And we should have learned from the bad experiences with the first order,” warned Söder. “That is why the EU should quickly conclude all the necessary contracts this time in order to get as much vaccine as possible.” The corona pandemic will ultimately only be defeated by vaccination, said Söder.

Ideological sensitivities are “silly”

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) complained in the “Welt” about reservations in West Germany against the Russian corona vaccine. “I am not fighting for Sputnik V just because he comes from Russia, but I am of the opinion that we should buy all vaccines that we can buy,” said Ramelow. “It has nothing to do with party politics or a proximity to Moscow, which I assume.” He registered “West German ideological sensitivities on this question, which I find silly”.

Like all other vaccines, Sputnik V must also be tested, said Ramelow. “The framework agreement could have been concluded long ago. That should now happen soon. ”Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had assured him that the talks had started. According to Ramelow, Sputnik V could be tested and produced by the Russian company R-Pharm in Illertissen near Augsburg in Bavaria.

Söder calls for an export stop

The fact that the EU countries could not bring themselves to an export ban for corona vaccines produced in Europe at their summit met with criticism from Söder. “Unfortunately, the EU is sending the wrong signal,” said the Bavarian head of government “PNP” and “Donaukurier”. It is “difficult to convey to the people that we in Europe have real problems with vaccination progress, but that we are the most export-oriented vaccines worldwide”.

As a result, there was a lack of “urgently needed capacities for their own continent,” said Söder. Export controls are “only a first step”, “more honest and better” from his point of view would be to impose an export ban now.

So far, the corona vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson have received EU-wide approval. For Sputnik V, the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a so-called rolling procedure for approval. After France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Russia on Friday of abusing Sputnik V as a “means of propaganda”, the German government again signaled its willingness in principle to use the Russian vaccine once it has been approved by the EMA.