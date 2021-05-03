D.he National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) warns of a temporary stop of the first Corona vaccinations with the preparation of the manufacturer Biontech in the doctor’s offices. “The quantities of the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer announced by the Federal Ministry of Health for May are not sufficient to be able to carry out initial vaccinations on a significant scale in the practices from the middle of the month,” explained KBV boss Andreas Gassen in a message to the practices that the newspaper “Rheinische Post” is available. “The reason for this is that the required second vaccinations with this vaccine are carried out from this point in time.” Gassen called on the federal and state governments to “finally ensure that the practices receive enough vaccine”.

Thomas Preis, the head of the North Rhine Pharmacists ‘Association, confirmed the doctors’ fears. “In the week after Easter, the medical practices were able to inoculate around a million Biontech cans for the first time. The second vaccination is then due from the second week of May. However, since a total of only 1.3 million Biontech doses can now be provided, it will not be possible to give as many first vaccinations as before. “

Preis also calls for pediatricians to be involved as soon as possible: “We have only had positive feedback regarding the tolerance of the Biontech vaccine. I am sure that the paediatricians will quickly use the vaccine, which will soon also be approved for children, ”said Preis. Pediatricians could already vaccinate children from the age of 16 with the Biontech vaccine, but at the moment they still have to consider the prioritization.

According to the current delivery forecasts of the Federal Ministry of Health, German general practitioners’ practices will receive around 1.6 million units of the vaccine from Biontech per week in May. In the first two weeks of May, a further 1.3 to 1.4 million doses of the vaccine from Astra-Zeneca are added. The majority of the available corona vaccination doses will be distributed to the vaccination centers of the countries during this time. According to the ministry, they should receive between 2.4 and 2.6 million units per week. The preparation from Biontech makes up the largest share there with around 1.8 million units. The number of deliveries to doctors’ surgeries is only expected to increase noticeably from June onwards. The ministry will then have between 3.4 and 3.7 million doses of Biontech delivered to doctors’ practices per week.

In the meantime, it has become known that the Corona crisis affects elderly care workers particularly often. From the beginning of the pandemic until mid-November, every 40th geriatric nurse nationwide was unable to work due to a corona infection; in all occupational groups, the proportion was one in 60, as can be seen from a nursing report from the Barmer health insurance company, which is available to the newspaper “Rheinische Post”. For this purpose, the health insurance fund had the data of its insured persons scientifically evaluated.

Even apart from Corona, the sickness rate among geriatric care assistants is above average. According to the report, it is 8.7 percent, in other professions it is five percent. Even before Corona, the situation in the care industry was tense. North Rhine-Westphalia lost around 5,700 nursing staff per year due to illness-related absences and early retirement in the elderly, as the Barmer determined in an extrapolation. Nationwide there are around 26,000 nurses.

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt sees the lesson from the Corona crisis as a great need for improvement, from emergency plans to care, but also a warning of additional cost pressure. “We need a critical analysis of the weaknesses that have now emerged,” said the head of the German Medical Association of the German Press Agency before the start of the German Medical Conference this Tuesday. “The value of the health care system became very clear during the crisis,” said Reinhardt.

“The emergency must be practiced regularly”

Lessons from Corona crisis management are a topic of the Doctors’ Day, which begins as an online event. These are the first major consultations by the medical profession since the beginning of the pandemic, after the Doctors’ Day was canceled last year. Reinhardt said Germany would have to afford the extra expense for reserves of beds or protective equipment. “Something like the one in spring 2020 must not happen again, when we didn’t even have masks and protective clothing.” Disaster plans and guidelines for crisis teams must be standardized and constantly updated. “The emergency has to be practiced regularly.”

In the care of the elderly and the sick, pressure and staff shortages were not caused by Corona. “Many employees in these areas now have to exhaust themselves completely in order to be able to manage the crisis to some extent.” These people should not lose sight of politics. “They deserve a higher level of appreciation, better working conditions and better pay.”

Reinhardt said to the health authorities that they have now had to experience that the public health service has been “saved to pieces”. “That urgently needs to be reversed.”