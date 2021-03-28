A.When Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) spoke on the subject of vaccines in her government statement on Thursday, she sounded quite disillusioned. The United States did not export; the British manufactured for Great Britain. “We depend on what can be produced in Europe,” stated Merkel. And, as is well known, this is far less than would be necessary for a quick immunization of citizens against the coronavirus. The federal government now wants to avoid such bottlenecks, at least in the future. According to the will of the Federal Ministry of Economics, the companies should build up capacities for vaccine production on a large scale.

“We permanently need larger production capacities for vaccines,” said the head of the new task force for vaccine production, Christoph Krupp, in an interview with the FAZ. This is necessary both because of the corona booster vaccinations and in the event of new pandemics. “We are therefore also talking to the companies about building up a reserve capacity.” The aim is to be able to produce enough additional doses in one quarter to vaccinate all Europeans once. “That would be 500 million vaccination doses in one quarter, 2 billion vaccination doses a year,” Krupp calculates. “The new Biontech plant in Marburg has a capacity of around 750 million cans a year. From a purely arithmetical point of view, we need about three additional plants of this kind in Europe. “

According to the plans, Germany should provide “a disproportionate share” of this production capacity. “We are currently discussing this with the EU.” The Ministry of Economic Affairs is aware that the pharmaceutical industry will not do this at its own expense. “The companies that keep reserve capacity must be remunerated for it. This could be similar to what is happening today with reserve capacities for power plants, ”Krupp outlines.

The 61-year-old has been in office since the beginning of March. Ten employees from the ministries for economy, health and finance work in the task force. Krupp came to this task on the recommendation of Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD). The two know each other from Scholz’s time as First Mayor in Hamburg, when Krupp was head of the Senate Chancellery. Most recently, the trained physicist headed the Federal Institute for Real Estate Tasks (Bima). For comparison: In the United States, the four-star general Gustave Perna is in charge of the “Warp Speed” vaccine task force that was set up in May 2020. In Great Britain, venture capital entrepreneur Kate Bingham is responsible for ensuring that every second adult British person there is vaccinated. In Germany, only around 12 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.



When asked what qualifies an administrative specialist like him to be the highest vaccine commissioner, Krupp replied: exactly that. He knows what kind of support the state has. He describes the daily work of the task force as follows: “For example, we help if an urgently needed device is stuck in customs. We make contacts. We promote. ”For example, there are currently bottlenecks in so-called single-use bioreactors that are required for the production of corona vaccines. Many of these devices come from the United States, but orders from the American government take precedence there. “That doesn’t mean we don’t get anything. But it’s laborious. “

There have been enthusiastic reports about the use of the Warp Speed ​​Taskforce from entrepreneurs involved in the manufacture of the corona vaccines in America. There is talk of a hotline that solves every conceivable problem immediately. And if necessary, send a military transporter to fly in an urgently needed machine from abroad. Krupp does not want to accept the fact that the German task force does not seem quite as powerful, to put it cautiously. The tasks of Warp Speed ​​are spread over many shoulders in Europe. In addition, the culture in this country is different. “I can hardly imagine a four-star general in Germany telling companies what to do. The companies already know that themselves. “

Companies are cooperative

At the moment it is mainly about redistribution. Production lines would be cleared to produce corona vaccines, other manufacturers waived time slots that have already been booked. “The companies are basically cooperative in the current situation. But it helps when the federal government asks, ”says Krupp. An example of such a redistribution can be found at IDT Biologika in Dessau.

The Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda is waiting there to fill its dengue vaccine so that the corona vaccine from Johnson & Johnson can be brought forward. According to reports, however, the talks between the federal government and the vaccine manufacturer Moderna are not going quite as smoothly. He wants to set up a plant in East Germany. The federal government is apparently linking its support to an expansion of the current delivery quantities, which Moderna probably does not want to get involved in. Krupp does not want to comment on this matter.

Unlike the American Warp Speed, which the former American President Donald Trump provided with 20 billion dollars, Krupp has no budget. So that the planned reserve capacity of 2 billion vaccine doses per year does not fail due to a shortage of glass vials, the ministry wants to set up an investment support program. Krupp does not want to talk about dimensions yet, just this much: “Those who can set up a new production facility particularly quickly will receive a higher rate of funding.” Usually, companies can count on a third of the investment amount as funding for such projects. In this case, according to Krupp, it could also be significantly more.