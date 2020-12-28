The vaccine is in short supply and the manufacturers cannot keep up with production. So why not force licenses for other manufacturers?

BERLIN taz | As soon as the vaccinations against the coronavirus started on Sunday, various top politicians have made demands to increase production in order to immunize more people faster. Both Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and FDP leader Christian Lindner and SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach urged appropriate steps. “Endless waiting also reduces the willingness of the population to be vaccinated,” said CSU boss Söder to the German press agency.

The Left Party is the most concrete. Their health policy spokesman in the Bundestag, Achim Kessler, calls on the federal government to force vaccine manufacturers to issue licenses to other manufacturers. “The federal government itself has created the legal basis for this, why shouldn’t it use it now,” Kessler told the taz. In the corona pandemic, public interest must take precedence over profit interests.

In fact, such a compulsory release is legally possible. In the Infection Protection Act, the federal government has created the option of usage orders that enable quick access to a manufacturer’s production know-how if it is in the public’s interest.

“In a certain sense, this corresponds to expropriation,” says Munich patent attorney Rainer Plaggenborg. The rights holder should of course be adequately compensated, but the public interest is initially in the foreground.

Is the FDP asking for expropriations?

Patent law already provides for corresponding options in the form of compulsory licenses. In the past, this was used for an AIDS drug, but only after lengthy legal proceedings. The usage arrangement now enables faster intervention, but has not yet been used, says Plaggenborg.

Manfred Schubert-Zsilavecz, Professor of Chemical Pharmacy and Vice President of the Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main, considers the political demand for a compulsory release of vaccine rights to be naive. A transfer of the manufacturing processes is technically possible, but Schubert-Zsilavecz sees no chance of quickly increasing production with the help of new manufacturers.

This might be possible with a simple, protein-based vaccine, but not with the complex new MRNA-based technology. “It’s not baking cookies,” emphasizes Schubert-Zsilavecz, who is also the scientific director of the Central Laboratory of German Pharmacists and former President of the German Pharmaceutical Society.

He warns to be careful with any rapid expansion of production capacities: “Such a scale-up can negatively affect pharmaceutical quality and thus also effectiveness and tolerability.” All capacities should be used, but always with a view to pharmaceutical quality. “If a vaccine that is produced too quickly is less effective or less well tolerated, the willingness to vaccinate decreases even more.”

Incidentally, the FDP does not want Christian Lindner’s demand for an increase in production to be understood as a call for expropriation. “This suggestion should quickly disappear into a drawer before word of it gets around at home and abroad,” said health policy spokeswoman Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus. It is not only difficult in terms of production technology, but politically downright dangerous for Germany as a production location.