D.he Swedish-British pharmaceutical company Astra-Zeneca is causing new problems in the EU with repeated production bottlenecks. The company, which was already delivering significantly less of its corona vaccine to the EU in the first quarter of this year than was agreed in the delivery contract concluded in August 2020, threatens to fall significantly short of its commitment in the second quarter as well. This became apparent after a routine meeting between EU representatives and Astra Zeneca managers on Tuesday evening. According to a largely confirmed report by the Reuters agency, “less than 90 million” cans can be expected for this period instead of the 180 million agreed in the contract. This means that the total delivery volume by the end of June would only be 130 million cans instead of the initially promised 300 million.

At the end of January, the manufacturer announced that it would be able to deliver only 31 million doses of its vaccine to the EU in the first quarter instead of 80 as agreed in the contract. He later increased his commitment to 40 million. In December, for which 30 million had been agreed, the company had delivered nothing.

Sharp criticism from the European Parliament

In the conversation on Tuesday evening, an Astra Zeneca manager apparently accidentally brought up the new figures. In a presentation on production planning in the current quarter, he unintentionally also presented the figures for the following quarter. The company sought clarification during the night. One is working on “increasing productivity in the EU supply chain and using global production potential” in order to actually deliver 180 million cans to the EU, said a spokesman. What is apparently meant by this is that the number of 90 million that came into the world only relates to production in the EU – and that Astra-Zeneca bridges the gap of another 90 million with production in non-EU countries, especially in Great Britain intends to close. Of course, there are doubts about this in the EU, not least because the company preferred to direct its first deliveries to Great Britain.

The EU Commission made no official comment on Wednesday. On the other hand, there was sharp criticism from the European Parliament. The Dutch Christian Democrat Esther de Lange called it unacceptable that the company was constantly providing new data. Astra-Zeneca behaves like an “unreliable used car dealer”. EU diplomats also said Astra-Zeneca had a credibility problem. Several EU heads of state and government are therefore likely to express their displeasure with the slow deliveries at their video summit on the Covid pandemic this Thursday. The draft final declaration states that companies are expected to keep their promises – a statement that is clearly and exclusively addressed to Astra-Zeneca.

At the same time, the Commission is back in the firing line, as the question is once again whether the EU can achieve its goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated by the end of the third quarter. At the moment, new Astra Zeneca failures do not play a major role, because in Germany not even the smaller amounts of the vaccine can be inoculated quickly. But if the company can’t plug the hole in the second quarter, that will definitely have an impact on the vaccination target.

The EU authority is preparing for further fiddling with Astra-Zeneca. “In any case, we are not relying on them to keep their promises in full,” says the commission. The experiences of the past few weeks have been too bad for that. In Brussels it is rumored that in order to meet the vaccination target one does not ultimately have to rely on the Swedish-British group because other manufacturers supplied enough in the second quarter. This applies initially to Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer, who could increase their production. In addition, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be approved around mid-March, and Curevac could be ready around a month later. Optimists in Brussels believe that 280 million EU citizens could be vaccinated by the end of June.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is also confident. “With what is available in terms of production capacity, we can also expect significantly more quantities in the second quarter,” said Spahn in the Bundestag on Wednesday. Four or six weeks ago, the federal states clearly indicated that they needed more doses from the EU and the federal government. “But now the vaccination doses are there, and I assume that we are gaining speed in these countries.” Instead of 140,000 or 150,000 syringes a day, the vaccination centers could use up to 500,000. This means that groups within priority level 1 can also be immunized that were previously difficult to reach. In the meantime, the first people from level 2 have also received protection, such as police officers and other medical staff, and soon also employees in primary schools and kindergartens. In Spahn’s house there is a growing belief that it is no longer the availability of the vaccine that causes difficulties, but the vaccination of the patient. Therefore, general practitioners in private practice should also perform the injections. Some countries like Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania or Hamburg have already started, said Spahn. The vaccination regulations are currently being changed with the federal states. The vaccination in the practices is prepared “as soon as possible”.