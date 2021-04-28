D.According to Biontech boss Ugur Sahin, renouncing intellectual property rights is not the right way to increase the production of Covid-19 vaccines. “That is not a solution,” said Sahin on Wednesday at an event organized by the Association of Foreign Press in Germany. Biontech relies on close cooperation with selected partners because its vaccine is difficult to manufacture.

“There are options that we are considering that we issue special licenses for competent manufacturers.” This ensures the quality of the vaccine. Production by licensees could, however, make a contribution towards the end of the year at the earliest.

The American government had brought in the surrender of intellectual property rights to increase vaccine production. A decision has not yet been made, the White House said on Tuesday.

Approval in China in the summer

Sahin said it was important that vaccines made in the EU were exported to other parts of the world. He expects herd immunity to be achieved in the EU by the end of the summer. But there is little use if Europe is safe and the virus continues to rage in other regions. Sahin expects his vaccine to be approved in China by July at the latest. There Biontech cooperates with Fosun Pharma, outside of the People’s Republic Biontech cooperates with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

Regarding reports of cases of myocarditis from Israel after being vaccinated with its Covid-19 vaccine, Sahin said the company was following up. So far, however, there has been no evidence of an unusual occurrence or increased cases of myocarditis. The UK Medicines Agency MHRA said on Wednesday there were no concerns about the safety of the vaccine and myocarditis based on the data from the UK. The American health authority CDC had already stated that it did not see any connection.