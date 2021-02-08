Even before Corona, people in the country faced health challenges. Now there is still some ambiguity when ordering corona vaccine.

CAPE TOWN taz | With a million doses of vaccine arriving in South Africa in early February, the country wanted to set an example for the entire continent. The vaccination plan presented by President Cyril Ramaphosa in early February was supposed to be the decisive way out of the pandemic. With 46,000 deaths, South Africa is the country on the continent most severely affected by Corona. The vaccination strategy has now got a damper – because AstraZeneca’s millions of vaccine doses could probably work less well against the virus mutant in the country.

On Sunday evening, the vaccination schedule, triumphantly announced just six days earlier, was therefore “postponed until further notice” following the publication of a new study. According to the latest studies, the vaccine supplied from India by the British-Swedish manufacturer AstraZeneca is only 22 percent effective against the South African Covid-19 mutant.

At the beginning of January, the South African government was severely criticized for not being able to come up with a plan as to when a vaccine would be available for whom. At the same time, the infection rates soared with over 15,000 new cases every day, to which the government initially only reacted with another strict lockdown and the closure of all beaches in midsummer and an evening curfew from 9 p.m.

In addition, international flights were canceled, with which many countries, including Germany, wanted to protect themselves from the new South African virus mutation. Tourism, which had just started hesitantly, collapsed again.

For South Africa, the vaccine nationalism of many rich countries makes things even more difficult

An electronic system should help with vaccination

President Ramaphosa surprised everyone with proposed solutions despite difficult conditions – because half of the population in South Africa had inadequate health care even before Corona. For the country, the vaccine nationalism of many rich countries makes things even more difficult, as it was also shown in the decision of the World Trade Organization (WTO) not to release any vaccine patent rights for poor countries, as India and South Africa had applied for.

As part of the vaccination strategy, Ramaphosa announced on February 1st that the first phase of vaccination for medical staff in currently prepared 200 vaccination centers in the country should begin this month. Phase two would then prioritize people at particular risk from March.

In addition, as many adults as possible should be reached via an electronic reporting system in order to vaccinate a good 40 million, which would correspond to about 65 percent of the population and would finally bring Covid-19 under control. The vaccination plan should also include foreigners living in South Africa. At the same time, agreements were made with all neighboring countries, usually poorer ones, in order to enable them to be vaccinated effectively, primarily with funds from the African Union (AU).

Companies also support the vaccination campaign

Also on February 1, the first shipment of 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived. Another 500,000 should follow shortly. The significantly larger quantities from phase two onwards have initially been promised by the United Nations Covax program with 12 million doses. A contract with Pfizer for 20 million cans has also been signed.

Perhaps the most important novelty: The pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, which previously only used South Africans as test subjects, has signed a contract with the South African manufacturer Aspen to start producing vaccines in South Africa with immediate effect – initially planned at least 9 million doses, delivery from April .

We managed to convince some companies that it is in their own interest to invest in immunizing everyone. The telecommunications company MTN was the first to pledge the equivalent of around 21 million euros not only for South Africa, but also for other countries on the continent.

A short summer fairy tale

In South Africa, the two largest pharmacy chains – Clicks and Dis-Chem – have offered to support the vaccination plan with their own staff in their branches across the country.

Also at the beginning of February, President Ramaphosa was able to announce that the strict lockdown planned until mid-February could be relaxed from February 2nd, because new infections had finally fallen below 5,000 daily. The evening curfew then began at 11 p.m., alcohol was allowed to be sold again and the beaches were also accessible again. Hundreds of thousands of families flocked to the sea the next morning before the schools were supposed to open again this week.

This South African “summer fairy tale” lasted until Sunday. On February 7th, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on the evening news that the planned start of vaccination had to be postponed because there were doubts as to whether the vaccine ordered by AstraZeneca would be effective enough against the South African virus mutant.

When the order went to India, the minister said, there were only findings about its effectiveness against the original virus. Everything would now be done to research the success rate for all potentially available vaccines. When asked how much time was available for this in relation to AstraZeneca, he replied: “In April the shelf life of the first million cans from India will expire.”

The delay now means another uncertainty that existed before: some churches had declared that their members would rather rely on “prayers instead of chemistry”. In order to ultimately motivate around 40 million South Africans to vaccinate, a lot of persuasion will be necessary.