Vaccination against covid-19 prevented, in 4 months, the death of more than 40,000 people over 70 years of age in Brazil, according to a study by UFPel (Federal University of Pelotas) in partnership with Harvard University and the Ministry of Health, released on Thursday (June 17, 2021).

here is the whole, in English (341 KB).

The researchers analyzed the trends in deaths from covid-19 and from causes unrelated to the coronavirus in the period from January 3rd to May 27th, 2021. During this time period, 238,414 deaths from covid-19 and 447,817 deaths from others were recorded. causes.

The number of deaths from the disease increased in all age groups from February, when the Gamma variant (originating from Manaus) spread throughout the country.

“We found evidence that although the spread of the P.1 variant [Gama] has led to an increase in deaths by covid-19 at all ages, the proportion of deaths among the elderly began to fall rapidly from the second half of February 2021”, said Cesar Victora, epidemiologist and study leader, to site of UFPel.

“Until then, this proportion had remained stable at around 25% to 30% since the beginning of the epidemic, but is now below 13%. In addition, our analyzes of deaths from other causes show that the proportional decline among the elderly is specific to deaths from covid-19.”

According to the study, national coverage levels with the 1st dose of an anti-covid vaccine in the age group of 80 years or more surpassed 80% at the end of February, stabilizing around 95% from March onwards.

The percentage of deaths among the elderly over 80 years of age dropped from 28% of the total number of deaths by covid-19 in January to 12% in May.

Half of people aged 70 to 79 had already received at least one dose of the vaccine in the last week of March – a percentage that rose to 90% in the first half of May.

According to the survey, the proportion of deaths by covid-19 in this group remained around 25% of total deaths from the disease until the 2nd week of April. Thereafter, it declined sharply and reached 16% in the last week of May.

“Adding the estimates for both age groups, the deaths of 43,082 elderly people were avoided”, reads in the study.

In both groups, the percentage of deaths from causes unrelated to covid-19 remained stable.

“The main contribution of our study is to provide evidence on the effectiveness of the vaccination program in Brazil as a whole, in a setting where the Gamma variant currently predominates, confirming the findings of previous studies carried out in more restricted population groups.”, declared Cesar Victora.

“As social distancing and mask-wearing are being adopted to a limited extent in most of the country, the rapid increase in vaccination remains the most promising approach to controlling the pandemic in a country where nearly 500,000 lives have already been lost to covid. 19″, completed.

continue reading