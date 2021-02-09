A few European Union countries have taken steps to distribute special passes to allow citizens inoculated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 to travel freely.

Denmark said it would go ahead and develop by the end of the month a digital COVID passport that would help its citizens travel to countries requiring a vaccination, and also allow them to visit restaurants or attend mass events.

said it would go ahead and develop by the end of the month a digital COVID passport that would help its citizens travel to countries requiring a vaccination, and also allow them to visit restaurants or attend mass events. Sweden also announced this week that it would launch such a pass in time for the summer season, if some form of international standard is in place by then.

also announced this week that it would launch such a pass in time for the summer season, if some form of international standard is in place by then. Other European countries such as France and Germany have voiced their concerns about the so-called vaccine passport, on the grounds that it would mean special treatment for a privileged class of citizens – notably to the detriment of the younger population.

have voiced their concerns about the so-called vaccine passport, on the grounds that it would mean special treatment for a privileged class of citizens – notably to the detriment of the younger population. Those concerns are likely to be dwarfed by the strong economic and business considerations. Tests are already required for cross-border travel in most of Europe, and vaccination passes would help the airline industry and major tourist destinations like Greece or Italy recover more quickly from the slump.