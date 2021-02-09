A few European Union countries have taken steps to distribute special passes to allow citizens inoculated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 to travel freely.
- Denmark said it would go ahead and develop by the end of the month a digital COVID passport that would help its citizens travel to countries requiring a vaccination, and also allow them to visit restaurants or attend mass events.
- Sweden also announced this week that it would launch such a pass in time for the summer season, if some form of international standard is in place by then.
- Other European countries such as France and Germany have voiced their concerns about the so-called vaccine passport, on the grounds that it would mean special treatment for a privileged class of citizens – notably to the detriment of the younger population.
- Those concerns are likely to be dwarfed by the strong economic and business considerations. Tests are already required for cross-border travel in most of Europe, and vaccination passes would help the airline industry and major tourist destinations like Greece or Italy recover more quickly from the slump.
.