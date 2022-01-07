Activities restricted to the public with a vaccine passport in the city of São Paulo should require that visitors prove at least two doses of the immunizing agent against covid-19 as of this Friday, 7. The change is in a municipal decree published in the official diary location, in which the requirement of proof is also determined at parties, balls and other similar events in clubs and nightclubs, regardless of the capacity.

Number 60,989, the City Hall decree justifies the decision to the “current situation of the covid-19 pandemic in the city of São Paulo, which points to an increase in the number of covid-19 cases resulting from the spread of the ‘micron’ variant”. In addition, the text emphasizes that the decision was also based on the proximity of the carnival and “probable holding of parties during this period”.

The street carnival was canceled in São Paulo. The announcement was made by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) on Thursday, 6. On the date, the management admitted the increased demand for care for patients with respiratory symptoms in the city and that holding the event could aggravate the situation. Amid the blackout of data from the Ministry of Health, states and municipalities have reported high cases of coronavirus.

The sambódromo parades are released upon adherence to the protocols still under development, which will be prepared by the municipal Sanitary Surveillance. The Independent League of Samba Schools has highlighted that it will follow all the decisions to the letter. Private parties are also allowed, including medium and large festivals.

Implemented in September, the vaccine passport is also mandatory at concerts, fairs, congresses, games and other activities in the event sector – before, the requirement was for capacity above 500 people; the new decree covers all events regardless of the number of people. Sites that do not respect the determination are subject to penalties, such as the cancellation of the operating license. The municipal recommendation is that all establishments in the city require proof, even those dedicated to other activities not covered by the decree.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?