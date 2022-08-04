The European Medicines Agency EMA notes a “possible link” between Novavax’s Covid vaccine, Nuvaxovid *, and two types of heart inflammation, myocarditis and pericarditis. This is what the EU regulatory body reports in an update on the safety of the vaccine, which reports the conclusions of the Ema Prac Pharmacovigilance Committee. According to experts, cases of myocarditis and pericarditis can occur after vaccination with Nuvaxovid. This conclusion, it is specified in the update, “is based on a small number of reported cases”.

The committee therefore recommends listing myocarditis and pericarditis as new side effects in the product information for Nuvaxovid, along with a warning to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and people receiving this vaccine. The PRAC also requested that the manufacturer provide additional data on the risk of these side effects occurring.

Symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis can vary, but often include wheezing (shortness of breath), a strong heartbeat that can be irregular (palpitations), and chest pain.