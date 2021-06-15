A study on the efficacy and safety of the anti-covid vaccine mix is ​​underway. The Spallanzani Institute of Rome “is launching an evaluation of the ability of the heterologous vaccination scheme (first dose AstraZeneca and second dose Pfizer or Moderna) to generate an adequate immune response, and a number of adverse events comparable with the best data from homologous vaccination schemes. traditional “, announces the management of the Inmi Spallanzani in a note. The protocol “will be submitted to AIFA for approval over the next few days, and the study can begin as soon as the agency’s authorization is available,” continues the Institute. Leading the research is a work team composed of: Andrea Antinori, Emanuele Nicastri, Enrico Girardi and Concetta Castilletti.





This scientific initiative, “endorsed by the Lazio Region, is also intended to be a way to give an answer to the questions posed by the population, in order to provide correct and transparent information to citizens, to support an informed decision”, underlines the management of the Spallanzani who recalled how “it was recently recommended by the Italian health authorities the administration of a second dose of mRna vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) in people who had received a first dose of viral vector vaccine (AstraZeneca)”. The Institute, in agreement with the Lazio Region, therefore decided to start a study on a sample of these people to verify the efficacy and safety of this new heterologous vaccination strategy.

“In response to the alarm raised by the reporting of rare cases of serious adverse events after a first dose of AstraZeneca in young women, the Ministry of Health with the note of 11 June 2021, with the subject ‘Update opinion of Cts vaccines’ recommended the heterologous vaccination with second dose with mRna vaccine in people under 60 vaccinated with the first dose of AstraZeneca – observes Spallanzani – The heterologous vaccination strategy has recently been tested in at least three European countries (England, Spain and Germany), with encouraging results in terms of immunogenicity. Even preliminary observations within our Institute seem to confirm the validity of this approach “.

The study of the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine mix (first dose AstraZeneca and second dose with Pfizer and Moderna) “is a work aimed at creating greater serenity and greater awareness in the country in the choice of the Government”, he says. Francesco Vaia, director of the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome.