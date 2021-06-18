Mix of vaccines for the second dose, clinical studies “show good results in terms of antibody response and safety as regards the so-called heterologous vaccination”. Word of the general Francesco Paolo Figliuolo in an interview with the ‘Giornale’ in which he emphasizes: “One thing remains central: the best protection of everyone’s health, in a context in which zero risk does not exist”.





” The figures speak for themselves: we have exceeded 44 million administrations. It means that over 14.8 million people are vaccinated, with the first and second doses, and that over 29.2 million people have been given a first dose. Out of an audience of more than 54 million theoretically vaccinable people, over 54% have received at least one dose. But what matters is the sharp decline in ICU admissions. If Italy is reopening and rediscovering the taste of the future, as President Mario Draghi said, we owe it to the enormous choral effort of the country ”, continues Figliuolo, who adds how, on heterologous vaccination and the possible risks “ I take document of scientific evidence. There are two clinical studies, published in the last two weeks in Spain and in Great Britain, which show good results in terms of antibody response and safety regarding the so-called heterologous vaccination. Undoubtedly, all the changes that have taken place regarding the use of vaccines may have generated perplexity, but a global vaccination campaign is characterized by great dynamism. One thing remains central: the best protection of everyone’s health, in a context in which zero risk does not exist ”.

For Figliuolo there will be no repercussions on the plan which, he emphasizes, ” remains sustainable. Between now and the end of September, the total use of over 54.5 million mRNA vaccines is expected and we will be able to cover 80% of the audience to be vaccinated. In the period from June to September, it will take approximately 990,000 doses to complete the vaccination cycle for under-60s who had received the first dose of AstraZeneca. For the month of June, special distributions have already begun starting from the 14th to satisfy this extra need, while for July and August a schedule is underway that will allow the complete satisfaction of all needs. Failure to approve the Curevac vaccine will not impact on achieving the goals. ”