“The” coronavirus first and second dose “vaccine mix approach has been successfully adopted in the past and it is well known that mixing vaccines often results in a better immune response. But” about Covid vaccines “we have evidence limited, even if some preliminary studies have shown that the immune response seems to be satisfactory and no particular problems are emerging from a safety point of view. it may be a strategy to adopt but certainly the evidence is limited and it is important that we gather more information and monitor closely“This was stated by Marco Cavaleri, head of Vaccines and Therapeutic Products for Covid-19 of the European drug agency EMA, today during the periodic press briefing.





“From Ema’s point of view it is not easy at the moment to come up with a clinical recommendation also because it is not clear if” companies that have authorized vaccines “are interested in submitting any requests for changes in product information,” he added.

On AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson “the EU states decide how they want to use the vaccines in the context of their vaccination campaign. Both adenoviral vector vaccines are approved and have a positive risk-benefit ratio for ages 18 and up and is a State decision to choose whether they want to use it only in certain populations “whether to opt for the mix with an mRna vaccine for booster” or not, based on the vaccines they have available, the pandemic context and viral circulation, and any other I’m waiting “, explained Cavaleri again. “We are still in a pandemic – he added – and it is important to use all available options”.

“We have seen preliminary data in Gb that the AstraZeneca vaccine should be protective against the Delta variant, but” it also emerges that “the second dose should increase protection. And considering that the protection after the first dose is lower than that. that we see with the Alpha variant it is important to try to see if the interval between the two doses can be shortened, “he said again.

Currently, it was reiterated during the meeting, “the authorized vaccines seem to protect against all the strains that are dominant in the European Union. But Ema will continue to be vigilant”.