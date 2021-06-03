A man receives the Sputnik vaccine, in San Juan, Argentina, in December 2020. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

Argentina suffers from a very serious economic crisis. But the bitter political debate revolves around something even more urgent: the lack of vaccines against covid. And, above all, that of Pfizer, which for now does not reach the country. “Lower your obsession with Pfizer,” pleaded the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, after information circulated (later denied) according to which the Argentine government had refused to allow the Covax solidarity fund to provide doses of the American immunizer. Something seems beyond all doubt: Argentina sinned from optimism and made serious mistakes in its campaign to buy vaccines.

You have to go back almost to the beginning of the pandemic to weave the chain of nonsense. In July 2020, when Argentina had already been in one of the longest confinements on the planet for almost four months, President Alberto Fernández announced that the largest pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, was going to carry out one of its clinical trials in the country. Thousands of Argentines would undergo an experimental vaccine and, in exchange, Argentina would have preferential treatment (in prices and priority shipments) when the product was ready. The relations between Alberto Fernández and the leaders of Pfizer were excellent. Pfizer was the first vaccine authorized by the Argentine health authorities.

In August, however, an AstraZeneca initiative was unveiled: the British company had reached an agreement with Mexican magnate Carlos Slim and Argentine businessman Hugo Sigman to manufacture at least 150 million doses destined for Latin America. A laboratory of the Sigman business group, mAbxience, would produce the active ingredient near Buenos Aires and another laboratory in Mexico, Liomont, would dose and package it. Priorities changed at Casa Rosada. AstraZeneca was fully committed to.

“At that time we were confident that the commitments would be fulfilled,” a government spokesman admitted on Wednesday. And the commitments were not kept. mAbxcience produced the active principle and sent it to Mexico, but there, due to a lack of auxiliary materials (the United States prohibited its export) and due to administrative complications, the process was slowed down. The first doses of “Latin American” AstraZeneca have not yet been marketed. Only those packaged in the United States and those manufactured in India have reached Argentina.

At the same time, the purchase negotiations with Pfizer were stalled. There were two obstacles: the Government of Buenos Aires refused to pay for the distribution by DHL (the company to which Pfizer granted exclusive rights to guarantee the maintenance of the cold chain) and Pfizer refused to accept the possibility of lawsuits. for “negligence”, as established by the emergency decree later retouched and approved as law by the Argentine Parliament. The point of possible compensation, which in many other countries was left aside, was the final break.

In the following months, pro-government deputies offered strange or outright delusional explanations. It was even said that Pfizer had demanded glaciers as collateral. Just a week ago, President Alberto Fernández declared that some conditions raised by the pharmaceutical company put him “in a very violent situation and compromised the country.” He did not elaborate.

In addition to bilateral purchases, Argentina could access vaccines through Covax, a fund sponsored by the World Health Organization designed to distribute immunizers internationally in the most equitable way possible. In February of this year, when the early arrival of the millions of doses of AstraZeneca was still expected, a government representative explained that he had asked Covax for the minimum amount possible. He could order almost 50 million doses (those necessary to vaccinate half the population with the double prick), but he asked for nine million, the minimum to access the fund. “Opting for the minimum floor was a smart choice” and “timely” due to “its cost-benefit ratio,” said the Undersecretary of Administrative Management of the Ministry of Health, Mauricio Monsalvo, before the Chamber of Deputies, via telematics.

A few days later, also last February, the “VIP vaccinations” scandal broke out. Hundreds of people, including politicians, businessmen and journalists linked to Peronism and Kirchnerism, had received the injection out of turn and, in some cases, at the very headquarters of the Ministry of Health, next to the minister’s office. The minister, Ginés González García, was forced to resign. The “VIP vaccinations” were attached like a scourge to the government image.

The vaccine shortage in Argentina, as elsewhere, has become a chronic problem. As of June 2, 2021, according to official data, less than three million people, within a population of more than 45 million, have received the two doses. And the vaccines in use make up a peculiar ideological spectrum: they are, in addition to the British AstraZeneca (due to its alleged “Latin American” condition), Russian and Chinese. Now the possible purchase of Cuban vaccines is being negotiated. There are no American products.

A scandal arose on Tuesday after the Covax Fund delegate for Latin America, Santiago Cornejo, said that Argentina had asked him not to include Pfizer vaccines in its shipments. Later, both Cornejo and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, clarified that this was due to the legal problem with Pfizer (the assumption of “negligence”) and that the request did not reduce the number of doses, from other manufacturers, that the drug would receive. country. Vizzotti also recalled that his government continues to negotiate with Pfizer.

Vaccines are the focus of political debate almost every day. A week ago, former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, a leading figure in the Macrista opposition, accused President Alberto Fernández and former Minister of Health, Ginés González García, of not buying the Pfizer product because the company refused to pay bribes. When Fernández and González announced complaints and lawsuits, Bullrich insisted, without any proof, on their claims. Vaccines, no matter how outrageous it may be, are the weakest flank of a government whose popularity is at a low level.

After skipping the brief Covax scandal, former Minister González García explained that the price of vaccines had been a fundamental element when choosing. “Between one that costs $ 20 [en referencia a Pfizer] and another that costs four [en referencia a la rusa Sputnik], the thing is clear ”, he said. But in some shipments the dose of Sputnik has come to be paid to 22 dollars.

