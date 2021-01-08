Wurzburg. The world has waited a long time for the development of corona vaccines. Now they are there and are being produced in large quantities – but they still have to be brought to the people. And that’s a lot trickier than you might think.

The world is facing a Herculean logistical task. In order to cope with them, the help of specialized companies is needed. These include the Würzburg company Va-Q-tec, a supplier of innovative refrigeration containers and cool boxes.

The background: Many vaccines have to be constantly cooled, even during transport. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s just a short trip to the neighboring city or halfway around the globe for days. Usually temperatures slightly above freezing point are enough. This is usually not a big deal for the large logistics companies. You can guarantee a safe cold chain with established systems.

However, some vaccines need significantly lower temperatures. The mean of the German company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer requires a constant minus 70 degrees according to the current state.

Efficient insulation with a vacuum is the secret

This is where Va-Q-tec comes into play. For the Würzburg temperature specialists, it is no problem to guarantee this extreme cold without great effort and over several days. “Our containers insulate very well,” explains Va-Q-tec CEO Joachim Kuhn the secret. “Longer transport times can be achieved independently of an energy supply.” Up to 200 hours are possible.

The basis for this are special vacuum panels that are installed in the containers and boxes. The special panels insulate ten times better than common insulation materials such as styrofoam and consist of a pressure-resistant powder core. It is packed gas-tight with a special foil and pumped empty. The principle is called vacuum insulation and works in a similar way in a commercially available thermos.

Va-Q-tec has been using the high performance of these insulation panels for almost 20 years. Initially, it was used primarily in construction, when certain areas had to be insulated to save space. The idea with the transport boxes came later. Nowadays, expensive art objects or doping tests from competitive athletes are used in them at constant temperatures. Another great area of ​​application is healthcare. In addition to drugs and blood plasma, corona tests have also been regularly flown around the world in cool boxes for a few months now.