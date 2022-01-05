A study by the US Centers for Disease Control concluded that the effects of Covid-19 vaccination in children are rare. Speaking to ‘Radio Observador’, pulmonologist Manuel Ferreira de Magalhães explains that 98% of these reactions are not significant.

“It is a report that tells us that of the more than eight million vaccines administered to children, there are only 4,249 adverse reactions reported, of which 4,149 are considered non-serious. We are talking about 98% of these reactions”, he says.

The expert emphasizes that these are “problems related to the preparation of the vaccine, or the administration of the wrong dose, but they are very little relevant reactions or even non-existent”.

“Of these, only 2% are considered important events, that is, 100 cases in eight million: 0.7% of children reported fever, 0.5% reported vomiting, 0.4% had an increase in cardiac inflammation markers, but meanwhile are already recovered”, he points out.

In view of these data, Manuel Ferreira de Magalhães concludes that “there is no fatality in relation to the administration of the vaccine, nor any adverse effects that give rise to any problem in the long term, and therefore these data are essential to reassure parents.”

