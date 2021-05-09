Those responsible for the operation clarify that next week they will try to inoculate those of this age group who have not been able to locate Vaccination in the pavilion of the Mariano Rojas Sports Center, in Cieza, this Sunday. / DC

More than 4,000 cezanos between the ages of 50 and 59 stayed this weekend inoculated with Moderna vaccine in intensive sessions that took place in the pavilion of the Mariano Rojas Sports Center.

They attended, according to the person in charge of the operation, Ainoa Lucas, of the order of 95% of those registered, and stressed that some could not be cited because their data is not updated in the files of the Murcian Health Service.

However, it advanced that next week they will be located in one way or another so that they are all injected. After this day, those responsible for vaccinations in Area IX found that neighbors are much more tolerant of getting vaccinated with Phizer or Moderna, and less receptive when it comes to doing it with Astrazenica, a vaccine that until now has declined between 30 or 40% of the population, according to Ainoa Lucas.