The federal government's vaccination campaign is limping. One bad news follows another. For this, Jens Spahn in particular has to put up with severe criticism – he is now expressing himself live on the current Corona situation.

Jens Spahn is counting on "ten tough weeks", as the difficulties are becoming more and more difficult with vaccine procurement.

While he wants to initiate a "Vaccination MPK" new omissions are already public.

Spahn will speak on Friday morning together with RKI boss Lothar Wieler about the current corona situation.

Update from January 29th, 10:33 am: Marylyn Addo from the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf is connected via video. It also affirms the importance of Vaccinations. One should not lose sight of what has been achieved. The corona vaccinations are a “terrific scientific success“.

The effect of the previously approved vaccinations against the Virus variants is currently being studied and researched. The first results are gratifying, so Addo. Research will be one of the big tasks of the next few months, she explains. If necessary, the developers can use the Adjust vaccines. “I think we are very well positioned,” explains Addo.

PEI President Cichutek reaffirms the safety of the corona vaccines

Update from January 29th, 10:20 am: PEI President Cichutek first affirmed the security the previously approved Corona vaccines. Also the AstraZeneca vaccine be good and effective. It is based on a recommendation for approval.

Cichutek clarifies again about the already known Tolerance reactions both Vaccinations on. These are mostly mild and moderate. The vaccinated will continue to be observed by a doctor for at least 15 minutes after the vaccination. “All in all, we are dealing with vaccines that are tolerated very well by millions,” explains the President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute.

He also made the Fake news in connection with the Corona vaccines and referred to the information provided by the RKI. For example, the rumors say about an infertility Cichutek: “That’s nonsense.” The PEI wants to ensure transparency.

RKI boss Wieler on the falling corona numbers in Germany

Update from January 29, 10.15 a.m.: “We are on the right track and must continue to consistently pursue this path,” said Wieler. The Incidence go back, but mainly to the am worst affected federal states like Thuringia and Saxony.

The Virus variants prepare the RKI continue to worry. “We do not yet fully know the properties of the variants,” explains Wieler. One must therefore get a better overview of the corona mutations. In the future, laboratories are to sequence significantly more samples, “at least five percent of all positive tests”. This is intended to grow the database. “The gold standard for diagnostics remains PCR testing,” explains Wieler.

The RKI boss makes on compliance with the Corona measures attentive and appeals to the population: “Get vaccinated.”

Spahn announces tough weeks of vaccine shortages

Update from January 29, 10:10 a.m .: Spahn announced the limited admission of the AstraZeneca vaccine at. For one unrestricted admission However, the data situation is too small. For the time being, he will probably not be approved for older people. “It’s not about Europe First, but about a fair share for the European Union,” he said with regard to the delivery of the vaccine.

“The federal states are doing a good job,” says Spahn. It is important that the federal and state governments also vaccinate pulling together. That is important for that trust in the population. Spahn speaks the Vaccination peak at. He wants to create a “common basis” for the further debate about corona vaccination. According to Spahn, further approved vaccines can be expected in the second quarter. “There are still a few tough weeks of vaccine scarcity ahead of us“Said the Minister of Health.

Update from January 29, 10:05 a.m .: The federal press conference begins. First, Minister of Health seizes Jens Spahn the word. “We’re recording one positive trend“, Spahn begins. He is addressing the falling number New infections, as well as the 7 day incidence on. “But that’s not enough,” he makes clear. Nevertheless, the figures show that the measures are working. 2.2 percent of the population have one First vaccination to get. The goal of vaccination in all old people’s and nursing homes is on the right track.

Update from January 29th, 9.45 a.m.: The will start in a few minutes Federal press conference in Berlin. Minister of Health Jens Spahn and RKI boss Lothar Wieler then inform about the current Corona situation in Germany. In addition, the President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute will speak Klaus Cichutek, such as Marylyn Addo, Head of the Infectious Diseases Section at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf.

Corona in Germany: Positive trend in the number of infections – EMA gives recommendation today

Update from January 29th, 8:45 a.m .: Before the federal press conference with the Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and RKI boss Lothar Wieler from 10 a.m., the new ones became on Friday morning Corona numbers For Germany released. The German health authorities have the RKI 14,022 new corona infections and 839 new deaths reported within one day. The 7 day incidence lay loud RKI on Friday morning at 94.4 – On Thursday, this important parameter was below 100 for the first time since the end of October.

In addition, the EMA this Friday their recommendation on the admission of the Corona vaccine from AstraZeneca submit. In Germany the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has now recommended that the drug only for adults under 65 years of age to inject because there was too little test data for older people. The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca surprisingly has one Delivery cut of the vaccine for the EU announced. An expert sees an “epochal error” in the EU commission in obtaining the vaccine.

Corona in Germany: Spahn announces “at least ten more difficult weeks”

First report from January 28th: Berlin – “With the scarcity of Vaccine we are still going through at least ten tough weeks ”- so has Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn the people in Germany in the mood for what is still to come before Easter. On Twitter he suggested that the federal and state governments should be on their own Prime Ministers Conference specifically about that Vaccination topic – the situation, the goals and the next steps – advise. Vaccine manufacturers should also be there Spahn invite them to an expert talk.

“We can only gain confidence in this crisis if the federal and state governments pull together,” wrote Spahn continue on Twitter. So he wants with the “Vaccination MPK” probably not just show that he is the Buck not want to be pushed alone, but also convert to the “truce”. Because like no one else he is currently having to put up with fierce criticism: Although the mass vaccinations are considered a core measure for that Coronavirus *-Pandemic Germany and the EU are not getting enough to contain them vaccine Supplied by the manufacturer. Accordingly, the population is currently being vaccinated far too slowly – and that Lockdown keep dragging on, like that Spahn’s critic.

We can only gain confidence in this crisis if the federal and state governments pull together. Hence my suggestion: We do a vaccination MPK, an extra Prime Minister’s conference just for vaccination. (1/5) – Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) January 28, 2021

“There is one setback after another,” said SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil and again called for “a clear plan for how we do it Vaccination in Germany get there faster ”. Also the SPD want the “Vaccination Summit”, you need “transparency about the contracts and about reorders of vaccines” as well as “better communication between all levels”, so Cleaver continue. In his view, did Spahn people’s trust has long been lost: “Every vaccination promise that he gives lasts for a maximum of one or two weeks,” said the SPD politician.

Astra-Zeneca vaccine: will the Stiko recommendation change the German vaccination campaign?

From Turning point of the pandemicto which the Vaccination campaign should not be felt, is currently not only criticized Cleaver the Minister of Health in the strongest possible terms. And bad news is followed by the next: The Vaccine manufacturer Astra-Zeneca has informed the EU that after the approval expected for Friday, it will initially deliver much less vaccine * than contractually agreed. The manufacturer threw away all criticism, it did EU the vaccines were about three months later than about Great Britain ordered.

Now let her Standing Committee on Vaccination at the Robert Koch Institute (Stiko) also announce that Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca is “only recommended for people aged 18 to 64 based on the data currently available”. A message that reduces the amount of available vaccine * for the risk group currently to be vaccinated in retirement and nursing homes. Almost at the same time he also reported Vaccine manufacturer Biontech * Pfizer future delivery bottlenecks.

Video: Vaccine Shortages – AstraZeneca blames the EU

Because of this vaccination debacle – and also because the numbers keep falling, an end to this Lockdowns but still does not seem to be in sight – all attention is on that press conference addressed on Friday, in the Spahn and the President of Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wielerwant to inform about the current corona situation in Germany. Has from ten o’clock Spahn thus also the opportunity to comment on the latest reports and alleged omissions. Wieler last week already had a “slightly positive trend” in the development of new infections with the every day Coronavirus reported – on Wednesday a nationwide 7-day incidence of less than 100 was announced for the first time since October.

The “Vaccination Summit” *the Minister of Health and the SPD have demanded so vehemently is already in preparation. This was recently confirmed by the Government spokesman Steffen Seibert. Health professionals leaves the plan untouched: Even a “vaccine summit will not bring the people in Germany an additional ampoule in the next few months,” said Eugen Brysch, Board of the German Foundation for Patient Protection. Instead, he calls on those responsible in the federal government to be honest: “The mistakes were made last year and cannot now be remedied by conferences.” Another point of criticism, the Spahn seems to be addressed. (cos) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

