Astrazeneca’s vaccine is said to be 76 percent effective. It has been under constant criticism since its approval. How does it work? Everything about the vaccine.

Cambridge – The vaccine from the drug manufacturer “AstraZeneca” came on the market at the end of January 2021 as the first vector vaccine against the coronavirus. Initially the vaccine was called AZD1222. As part of the approval process, the vaccine was temporarily given the name “COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca” – “AstraZeneca” for short. Since the end of March 2021, the trade name of the vaccine in the EU has been “Vaxzevria”. Since May 6th, all adults can be vaccinated with this vaccine in Germany regardless of their prioritization.

Astrazeneca: who is behind the corona vaccine?

“AstraZeneca” emerged in 1999 from the Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra AB and the British Zeneca PLC. The head office is in Cambridge, production – including that of the corona vaccine – in Södertälje, Sweden. With sales of $ 26.6 billion in 2020, Astrazeneca was one of the largest drug manufacturers in the world.

The company develops, produces and sells drugs primarily in the three therapeutic areas of oncology, cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic diseases and respiratory diseases. With the start of the corona pandemic in spring 2020, the company donated nine million face masks to international health organizations and built laboratories to increase testing capacities.

Astrazeneca vaccine: how exactly does the vector vaccine work?

The active ingredient is based on modified adenoviruses, which cause colds in chimpanzees but are harmless to humans. Genetic material has been added to these cold viruses to produce the spike protein that the coronavirus uses to dock on human cells. The immune system is stimulated to produce defensive substances, both antibodies and T cells, against the S protein. In this way, the body is prepared for a possible infection with SARS-CoV-2. If the vaccinated person comes into contact with the virus later, it is quickly recognized by the immune system and can be fought in a targeted manner.

The manufacturer Astrazeneca currently indicates an effectiveness for the vaccine of 76 percent. That does not mean that only seven out of ten vaccinated people are protected, but a 76 percent lower risk of contracting COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) rates the effectiveness with only 60 percent. The value is below the effectiveness of the vaccines from Biontech and Moderna. But many flu vaccines are only 50 percent effective in the elderly and still save hundreds of thousands every year.

Rare side effects of Astrazeneca’s vaccine attracted a lot of criticism

Astrazeneca’s vaccine has come under a lot of criticism in recent months. In mid-March 2021, there were first reports of a possible connection between vaccination with Astrazeneca and sinus vein thrombosis occurring soon. Several countries, such as Denmark, Italy, Norway, Austria, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Luxembourg and Germany, are temporarily suspending the administration of the vaccine. Denmark has even permanently stopped vaccinations with Astrazeneca.

By April 15, 59 cases of sinus vein thrombosis after vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine “Vaxzevria” had been reported to the Paul Ehrlich Institute. Twelve victims died. The EMA reports a total of 142 cases for the EU. The Paul Ehrlich Institute called on people to pay close attention to the side effects: If people “feel increasingly unwell more than four days after the vaccination – for example with severe and persistent headaches or punctiform skin bleeding” – they should see a doctor immediately Give treatment.

Stiko changes its recommendation for vaccination – EMA rates benefits higher than risks

Compared to other corona vaccines, several vaccinated people have reported some significant vaccination reactions. Fever, headache, chills, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms are common. According to the RKI and the Paul Ehrlich Institute, these are the usual vaccine side effects that can also occur with other vaccines. These side effects mainly occur after the first vaccination with the active ingredient. With the vaccine from Biontech, on the other hand, the side effects often only become apparent after the second dose.

Because of the rare cases of thrombosis in cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination in younger people, the Stiko changed its recommendation for vaccination with the vaccine on March 30th. Only people aged 60 and over should now be vaccinated with “Vaxzevria”. The federal states followed this recommendation. The EMA, however, has unreservedly recommended the use of Astrazeneca’s vaccine for all ages 16 and over. The benefits should be rated higher than the risks. However, blood clots should be listed as rare side effects.

Advantages of the Astrazeneca vaccine: Lower cost and easier storage

Compared to the vaccines from Biontech and Moderna, the vaccine from Astrazeneca offers several advantages in terms of application. The vaccine can be kept for at least six months at normal refrigerator temperature. This makes transport and storage much easier.

In countries where the long-term refrigeration of vaccines can be a problem, the vaccine can still be used on a large scale. For comparison: Biontech needs extremely low storage temperatures for its vaccine: minus 70 degrees. Once the product has thawed, it can be used for another five days at refrigerator temperature.

In addition, the agent is much cheaper than the mRNA vaccines. A dose of the vector preparation should cost around 2 euros, while the mRNA vaccines cost around 12-15 euros per syringe. This could be another reason why Astrazeneca’s vaccine is more likely to be used in poorer countries than the mRNA vaccines. (tkip)

