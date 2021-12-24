A few hours after being published, the Public consultation of the Ministry of Health on vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old presented instability. Users who tried to respond to the form in the early morning and morning of this Friday (24) were informed that “the maximum number of people have already responded to this form”.

The query was normalized around 11am and can now be answered by any citizen, Individual and Legal. However, the questionnaire has some problems.

+ Public consultation on covid’s vaccine for children goes off the air hours after it starts

+ Covid-19: Ministry opens public consultation on child vaccination

First, the system accepts data from CPF, telephone and municipalities that do not exist, according to the agency Estadão Conteúdo. The query does not require registration with standard security validations.

There is also no “captcha” or similar system to authenticate the result, which is often used as a security measure and to hinder the action of robots that influence voting.

The federal government claims safety reasons in relation to the resistance of pediatric vaccination, which was denied by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which approved Pfizer’s vaccine for children. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, declared that he must require a medical prescription for the vaccination of children.

See some sample questions from the public consultation:

– Do you agree with non-compulsory vaccination in children aged 5 to 11 as proposed by the Ministry of Health?

– Do you agree that the benefit of vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years should be analyzed, case by case, being important the presentation of the consent form of parents or guardians?

– Do you agree that the presentation of a vaccination card is not mandatory for children to attend schools or other commercial establishments?

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?