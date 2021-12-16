Only one in two Italians is in favor of the covid vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old. This is what emerges from an Emg-Different survey for Adnkronos. When asked ‘from December 15 the anti-covid vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years starts, are you in favor or against?’, 53% of the interviewees declared themselves in favor, 24% against (as many as 23% prefer do not answer).

Among those in favor, men (63%) prevail over women (46%), while the age group most likely to vaccinate children is that of the over 55s (64%), followed by the age group between 35 and 54. years (46%) and under 35 (45%). As regards the geographical areas, among those in favor of vaccines for children, 65% are at the Center; 55% in the Islands; 53% in the South; 52% in the Northwest and only 44% in the Northeast. Below the average figure, the percentage among those in favor of parents with children under the age of 12, 48%; for parents with children over the age of 12, 53%, while for non-parents the figure rises to 55%.

The survey, representative of the Italian adult population by sex, age, region, class of demographic amplitude of the municipalities, was carried out on 14 December 2021 with the telematic survey method on a panel, on a sample of 1,487 cases (universe: Italian population adult), and has a positive / negative confidence interval of 2.3%. Total contacts: 2000, response rate 74%; waste / replacements 513 (waste rate 26%).