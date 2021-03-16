Vaccine is desperately wanted – the federal states were offered tempting vaccine deals. But behind the billion dollar business was a brazen fake.

Düsseldorf / Munich – The AstraZeneca vaccine is scarce in Europe. The renewed vaccination ban puts this problem a bit into the background, but should the investigation by the European Medicines Agency turn out to be positive, the preparation is again a central component in Germany’s corona strategy.

This is exactly where brazen fraudsters apparently wanted to get rich. The German federal government and some countries are said to have been made amazing offers. The language is of millions of vaccine vials. Cheap and fast.

Dubious vaccine offer: Fraudsters promise five million doses a week

The Ministry of Health of North Rhine-Westphalia left that Focus to receive a passage from the fake offer. According to the report, the sender presented himself as a “medical-technical advisor” and pretended to be a so-called intermediary.

“Deliveries are made in weekly tranches of up to five million units, with the maximum amount being five million vaccine doses. The first order is only valid as an application. Thank you very much and act quickly, “the ministry quoted from the ominous mail.

Coronavirus: fake vaccine is exposed – Spahn rejects “dodgy” AstraZeneca deal

“Contradictory and dodgy” was the news anyway. But at the latest the last sentence exposed the lack of seriousness, explains a spokesman. The offer was therefore ignored in Düsseldorf. Apparently, no ministry has struck in the other affected federal states either.

Jens Spahn also refused in the Federal Ministry of Health. Germany was “part of the EU procurement mechanism,” the ministry informed the Focus with, “The EU Commission concludes contracts with vaccine manufacturers on behalf of the member states.” Merkel and the Prime Minister will discuss further procurement projects on Thursday with EU Commission President Von der Leyen.

AstraZeneca scam: 100 million cans for 14 billion euros? Offers all fake

The fraudsters should not have limited their scam to Germany. The dubious deals have been offered in more than a dozen European countries, it is said – “all of them are wrong”. The European Anti-Fraud Office speaks of a total of around 100 million alleged doses for 14 billion euros.

According to the Office, there are currently no reports of successful attempts at fraud. Those responsible did not want to disclose any further information yet. Because Interpol and the EU authorities determine.

In the Corona crisis, some people want to enrich themselves perfidiously. In Bonn, pensioners were offered alleged vaccination packages for 6,000 euros. The police have issued an urgent warning against such telephone fraudsters.